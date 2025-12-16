Abu Dhabi, UAE – Presight, a leading global AI and big data analytics company, has opened applications for the second cohort of its AI Accelerator program. The milestone marks the next phase of the company’s initiative to scale market-ready artificial intelligence solutions and support the commercial adoption of advanced technologies.

The program is designed to fast-track commercialization and accelerate the deployment of applied AI products and solutions which will become the next major breakthroughs in global AI innovation.

AI startups, founders and entrepreneurs from around the world can apply beginning 15 December 2025. Applications close on 31 January 2026. Presight will conduct screening and interviews throughout February for the top 30 applicants, followed by a pitch day for the selection of the finalists.

The second cohort builds on the success of the inaugural batch of startups, which delivered early commercial results and created strategic partnerships across multiple sectors.

The inaugural cohort attracted more than 120 applications from 17 countries, with 10 selected startups completing a structured six-month acceleration program. Today, these companies represent a combined valuation exceeding USD 300 million. They generated more than 70 qualified commercial and strategic leads within 52 days of the start of the program, with multiple startups now in advanced partnership and contract discussions with G42 Group companies, major enterprises and government entities in the UAE and internationally. This includes Vulcan with AstraTech and CPX, AlphaGeo with Space42, Waverity with AIQ, and Nodeshift, Ajari, and Derq with Presight, among others.

Cohort One also advanced through a high-impact commercial track that included a three-day intensive bootcamp and high-profile exposure at flagship industry events such as GITEX and ADIPEC, driving commercial traction and elevating startup visibility with enterprise decision-makers.

Participants in the second cohort will gain direct market access across Presight, G42 and its global partner ecosystem, alongside structured commercial pathways that support proofs of concept, pilot deployments and potential contracts with enterprises, government entities. The program provides access to advanced AI compute and enterprise-grade infrastructure to support model development and scaling, complemented by expert technical and commercial mentorship from Presight, G42, MBZUAI, Microsoft and global industry specialists. Startups will also benefit from high-visibility exposure through pitch days, demo days and major international industry events, as well as the opportunity to present to Presight–Shorooq Fund I for potential strategic investment. Support extends beyond the formal acceleration period, with up to twelve months of post-program engagement designed to drive sustained scaling, partnerships and enterprise deployment. The new cohort strengthens the program’s alignment with Presight’s long-term vision, the broader ambitions of the G42 Group, and the wider Abu Dhabi AI ecosystem.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said: “The future of AI will be defined by companies that can scale responsibly and deliver real impact. Many early-stage ventures face an AI scale barrier driven less by innovation gaps and more by limited access to enterprise infrastructure, strategic partners, commercial pathways, and growth capital. The Presight AI Accelerator program is designed to break through these barriers by combining advanced compute, technical partnerships, genuine commercial leads, and institutional backing so founders can validate their technologies and move toward real-world deployment.”

The Presight AI Accelerator is also guided by a global Advisory Board established to amplify commercial impact and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global capital for AI innovation. The Chair of the Advisory Board is His Excellency Mansoor Al Mansoori, Vice Chairman of Presight, who is joined by Jack Selby, Managing Director of Thiel Capital, and Meng Xiong Kuok (MX), Founder & Managing Partner of K3 Ventures.

Partners of the Presight AI Accelerator program include Microsoft, MBZUAI, Hub71, Astana Hub Shorooq Partners, MOIAT, Dubai World Trade Centre, the UAE Cyber Security Council, and the G42 Group of companies. Support extends for up to twelve months after the program to help participants progress toward scalable enterprise deployment.

Building on this momentum, Presight now invites ambitious AI founders, startups and entrepreneurs focused on enterprise deployment and real-world adoption to apply and take part in a platform designed to convert early-stage innovation into scalable commercial outcomes.

For more information and to submit an application, please visit this link.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi-based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global AI and big data analytics company. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of AI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied Intelligence to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

For further information, please contact Presight@edelman.com or media@presight.ai