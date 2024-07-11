Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Presight, the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by Generative AI, today announced the attainment of nine ISO certifications, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey since its listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) in 2023.

These certifications encompass various aspects of organizational management, including corporate governance, risk management, quality, health and safety, environment, information security, privacy information, and business continuity management systems. Achieving ISO certification signifies Presight’s unwavering commitment to excellence, efficiency, and stakeholder satisfaction while fostering a culture of continuous improvement and sustainability.

Ms. Hamda Eid AlMheiri, Board Member of Presight, said: “Attaining these nine ISO certifications underscores a dedication to maintaining the highest standards across all facets of Presight operations. This accomplishment not only enhances the company’s credibility but also reinforces its commitment to delivering exceptional value to stakeholders.”

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, added: “Earning these ISO certifications is a testament to Presight’s relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. Each certification represents a critical component of our robust management systems, ensuring we meet and exceed industry standards. This milestone propels us forward in our mission to leverage big data analytics for impactful, data-driven decisions.”

Alok Malik, Technical Manager of Bureau Veritas, said: “ISO certification assures that Presight is on the right path to achieving higher results. I appreciate the commitment of Presight management for their vision and all employees for their hard-work that Presight achieved these certifications in such a short period of time.”

Presight’s achievement of these ISO certifications – which collectively enhance operational efficiency, data security, and resilience – reflects its dedication to maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance and operational excellence. As the company continues to grow and innovate, these certifications will serve as a cornerstone of its strategy to drive sustainable success and deliver unparalleled value to its clients and stakeholders.

The nine ISO certifications achieved by Presight include:

ISO 37000:2021 – Corporate governance: Sets guidelines for corporate governance, promoting transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct within organizations of all types and sizes. It covers roles and responsibilities, risk management, and stakeholder engagement to enhance governance effectiveness and trustworthiness.

ISO 37301:2021 – Compliance Management System: Helps organizations establish, implement, maintain, and improve compliance frameworks to ensure adherence to legal and regulatory requirements.

ISO 31000:2018 – Risk Management: Provides guidelines for implementing a systematic approach to risk management, enhancing decision-making processes, and improving resilience against uncertainties.

ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management System: This certification demonstrates that an organization has robust processes in place to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. It emphasizes customer satisfaction and continual improvement.

ISO 45001:2018 – Health and Safety Management System: This certification highlights an organization’s commitment to providing a safe and healthy workplace for employees and stakeholders by identifying and managing occupational health and safety risks.

ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management System: Focuses on managing environmental responsibilities, ensuring compliance with regulations, and implementing measures for sustainability and resource efficiency.

ISO 27001:2022 – Information Security Management System: This certification addresses the security of information assets, ensuring they are adequately protected from threats. It involves risk assessment and mitigation strategies to maintain confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information.

ISO 27701:2019 – Privacy information management system: Ensures that an organization can effectively manage privacy information by providing a structured framework and set of requirements.

ISO 22301:2015 – Business Continuity Management System: Ensures that an organization can continue operating during and after disruptions by implementing plans to prevent, respond to, and recover from unexpected incidents.

