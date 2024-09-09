Amman, Jordan: Presight, the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI) has been awarded a multi-million-dollar contract by Jordan’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MODEE) that will set the pace of digital transformation in the country’s healthcare sector.

The contract will see Presight leverage M42's Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS) expertise gained from their successful healthcare digital transformation projects in Abu Dhabi. This will serve as a blueprint to accelerate the adoption of innovative technologies and data-driven strategies aimed at improving healthcare outcomes for Jordanian citizens. Additionally, utilizing its big data analytics capabilities, Presight will implement state-of-the-art solutions to derive actionable data insights.

Key elements of the contract include, among other groundbreaking projects, the delivery of a comprehensive public sector digital healthcare assessment and roadmap including strategic PMO, health information exchange strategy and business case

and establishment of a virtual hospital “Command Center” that provides tele-ICU, tele-radiology and tele-dialysis “next-generation" services to peripheral hospitals.

Through this initiative, the MODEE aims to capture the vast majority of clinical encounters on this journey towards a digitally transformed healthcare landscape. This is expected to result in resource efficiencies, enhancement of the quality of care, streamlining of healthcare costs and greater access to critical medical services across the country.

Work has already commenced with an inaugural meeting between all stakeholders held in Jordan in the presence of H.E. Ahmad Hanandeh, Jordan’s Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, and H.E. Dr. Firas Al-Hawari, Jordan’s Minister of Health.

Commenting on the initiative, H.E. Dr. Firas Al-Hawari said: “Digital transformation in the healthcare sector is no longer just an option but an urgent necessity for achieving national goals in providing comprehensive care. Initiatives such as these are crucial for advancing the healthcare sector and keeping it aligned with global developments. With this initiative, we shall develop a comprehensive strategy to establish a roadmap for future digital healthcare initiatives, that will be of immense benefit to the people of Jordan.

Dr. Adel Alsharji, COO of Presight, stated: " AI-driven technologies are revolutionizing healthcare and reshaping our approach to health and wellness. This contract with Jordan's Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship reflects our our commitment to using AI-powered analytics responsibly to create societal value and our dedication to ethical practices and patient data security. Our goal is to advance a healthier future in Jordan and beyond by integrating AI technologies with human expertise."

Commenting on the importance of the agreement, Kareem Shahin, Chief Executive Officer, M42’s Abu Dhabi Health Data Services, said: “Abu Dhabi exemplifies how data and advanced technology can transform healthcare management and delivery. This partnership marks a crucial step in shaping the future of Jordan’s healthcare sector. We are eager to apply our experience from working with Abu Dhabi's Department of Health to contribute to Jordan’s transformation, making healthcare more accessible, efficient, and responsive to all citizens' needs.”

About Presight

Presight, an ADX-listed public company limited by shares whose majority shareholder is Abu Dhabi company G42, is the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by Artificial Intelligence (“AI”). It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. With its world-class computer vision, AI and omni-analytics platform as its engine, Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. For further information, please contact Presight@edelman.com or media@presight.ai

About Abu Dhabi Health Data Services LLC (ADHDS), a M42 company

Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS) is a premier digital healthcare solutions company serving as a strategic catalyst for advancing the healthcare ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and beyond. ADHDS digitally empowers health by championing innovative solutions to elevate the quality of care, expand access, optimise costs, and unleash efficiencies on a national, regional, and global scale.

Harnessing the power of data and technology, ADHDS drives transformative change across the healthcare eco-system and makes a lasting impact on the communities they serve.

ADHDS was established in 2018 as a Private-Public Partnership (PPP) with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DOH) to build and operate Malaffi, the trailblazing Abu Dhabi Health Information Exchange (HIE). Following the successful delivery of Malaffi, as one of the fastest rolled-out and most advanced HIEs globally, ADHDS has become renowned for successfully delivering major national digital healthcare transformational projects, acting as a critical link between regulators, governments, healthcare providers, biopharma companies, and patient communities.

ADHDS is an asset of M42, an Abu Dhabi-based, global tech-enabled healthcare company.

