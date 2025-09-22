Abu Dhabi, UAE – Presight, a leading global AI and big data analytics company, has signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan with a view to supporting the country’s artificial intelligence ambitions across national strategy and education.

The MoUs were concluded during the official state visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, in the presence of His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. They were signed by His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Chairman of Presight, on behalf of Presight, and by His Excellency Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport, along with His Excellency Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Science and Education, representing their respective Ministries.

The MoU with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport seeks to advance Azerbaijan’s AI Strategy 2025–2028. Under this MoU, the parties intend to explore avenues for Presight to provide AI strategy consulting, support the deployment of advanced AI technologies, enable government digital transformation initiatives, and contribute to fostering AI talent, startups, and innovation programs across the country.

The MoU with the Ministry of Science and Education is dedicated to AI in education. The initiative will focus on developing and deploying AI-powered educational solutions, including AI tutors for students and AI assistants for educators, as well as supporting developing the integration of Azerbaijani language models with focus to education.

Commenting on the signings, Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said:

“Presight is proud to partner with Azerbaijan in advancing its national AI strategy and in reimagining the future of education through cutting-edge technologies. Artificial intelligence is a powerful catalyst for progress, shaping economies, societies, and opportunities for future generations. These MoUs represent a pivotal opportunity to harness the power of AI for nation building and digital transformation. Together, we are able to shape pathways to innovation, talent development, and long-term prosperity that will deliver immense benefits to Azerbaijan.”

The MoUs reflect the strengthening of UAE and Azerbaijan ties and build on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in July 2025. The CEPA provides a broad framework for enhanced collaboration across strategic sectors including technology, innovation and education. Together, these initiatives reflect the shared ambition of both nations to leverage artificial intelligence as a key driver for national development, sustainable growth and innovation.

