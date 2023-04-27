Astana:– Presight AI (ADX: PRESIGHT), the region’s leader in big data analytics powered by artificial intelligence (AI), and Kazakhstan-based Astana Hub, the largest international technology park for IT startups in Central Asia, hosted The AI Battle, a competition aimed at elevating startups’ ideas and scaling up their businesses in the fields of AI, big data and machine learning. The competition, which was held on April 26, saw startups from a pool of over 70 entries pitch their innovations to a panel of industry experts to receive guidance and find potential partners.

Alaqan, a new solution in the field of biometric identification of a person using a palm vein pattern, ReLive, an AI-driven neurorehabilitation platform for stroke patients and ARA, an Automatic Retail Analysis, who won the top three prizes, taking home USD 10,000, USD 5,000 and USD 3,000, respectively.

The decisions were reached by jury panel members Askar Zhambakin, Vice-Minister of Digital Development; Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight; Magzhan Madiyev, CEO of Astana Hub; Innovations, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan; Xiaodong Zhou, CTO of Presight; Alexei Burov, Central Asian Lead of Presight and Yersultan Yermanov, Director of the Department of Information Technology Industry Development at the Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.

“It is fascinating to see the large number of startups based in Kazakhstan actively working in the field of AI and Big Data. In today’s era, data driven insights play a crucial role and it is very exciting to see more regional startups embedding this into the fabric of their business. Through the partnership of Astana Hub and Presight AI and our upcoming joint programs, we aim to provide more businesses and startups with the support they need to unleash their innovation”, said Askar Zhambakin, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.

“We are very excited to be a part of The AI Battle competition, a true testament to our partnership with Astana Hub, and to support emerging startups who aspire to leverage the limitless potential of AI. Our aim is to provide them with the necessary resources and platform for growth and networking, powered by our experience in the field of big data analytics powered by AI. We would like to congratulate the winners and we look forward to seeing them leave their mark in the industry,” said Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight.

The AI Battle competition is the first manifestation of Presight and Astana Hub’s recent agreement that seeks to support startups from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Mongolia and Central Asia and provide them with access to industry experts to elevate their businesses.

About Presight

Presight, an ADX-listed public company limited by shares whose majority shareholder is Abu Dhabi company G42, is the region's leading big data analytics company powered by Artificial Intelligence ("AI"). It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. With its world-class computer vision, AI and omni-analytics platform as its engine, Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies.

About Astana Hub

Astana Hub is an international technopark of IT startups. Its mission is to become a center for the development of innovative projects, produce breakthrough IT companies, and become a hotbed for attracting a critical mass of young and talented IT specialists from all over the world.

