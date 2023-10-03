Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Premium performance sportswear brand, Castore, has officially set foot in the Middle East with the launch of its first-ever flagship store in the UAE at Dubai Mall. Launched on Monday, 25 September alongside distribution partner Liwa Trading Enterprises, the brand new store marks an expansion milestone for the brand in the Middle East following the success of its stores across the UK and Europe.

The 70 sqm store showcases the brand’s latest activewear collections for men and women, including high-tech, performance-packed apparel designed to help individuals reach their fitness goals without compromising on style.

Now available in more than 57 countries worldwide, Castore’s launch at Dubai Mall is an eminent step for the brand as it forays into the Middle East market. “We are incredibly proud to launch a new store at Dubai Mall, marking our expansion into the Middle East. We look forward to being part of the prestigious Dubai Mall and welcoming shoppers through our doors.” said Tom Beahon, Castore Co-founder.

Founded in 2015 by Liverpudlian brothers Phil and Tom Beahon, Castore is on a mission to create the lightest, most durable, and highest performing sportswear for consumers around the world. With commitment to continuous innovation, Castore leaves no stone unturned in its search for performance enhancement. Today, the brand is an official apparel partner for multiple worldwide sports entities and events Red Bull, the McLaren Formula 1 team, Newcastle United, England Cricket, and the Lawn Tennis Association to mention a few.

ABOUT CASTORE

Founded in Liverpool, England by former athletes and brothers Tom and Phil Beahon, Castore was created with a vision of becoming the number one premium sportswear brand in the world. Castore exists for one single reason- to make athletes better. Our ethos is built upon the philosophy of ‘Better Never Stops’, an ideal deeply infused in our DNA and something we strive to live every single day. We utilise advanced engineering and unique technical fabrics to create the highest quality sportswear in the world for athletes who demand the very best. Designed with a passion for innovation with specialist features to help to optimise athletic performance in all conditions. For more information, please visit https://castore.com/

ABOUT LIWA TRADING ENTERPRISES

Liwa Trading Entreprises is a subsidiary of Al Nasser Holdings, which was established in the UAE in 1987 to build a presence in the retail sector. The founding of Liwa represented an important milestone in the history of Al Nasser Holdings marking a decade of growth for the group and representing an additional platform towards achieving the group’s goal of offering the best in goods and services. Over the years Liwa has developed a retail portfolio across fashion, footwear, accessories and home categories for a number of global retail brands. Liwa operates 20 global brands both online and offline as well as solely owned retail concepts with over 200 stores throughout the GCC.

