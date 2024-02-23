Multi-year partnership agreed until the end of 2027 season

New partnership provides Premier Padel with the most significant broadcast, production and sponsorship deal in padel history

Live broadcast experience from quarter-final stage via Red Bull TV in selected territories

Elevates visibility of Premier Padel via unique live and non-live content and free viewing to global audiences

LONDON, DOHA, SALZBURG:– Premier Padel, the leading official professional padel tour worldwide, and Red Bull, today announced a new groundbreaking multi-year strategic partnership across media services & streaming, production and sponsorship until the end of the 2027 Premier Padel season.

The new partnership between Premier Padel and Red Bull is the most significant broadcast, production and sponsorship agreement in the sport’s history. It will accelerate Premier Padel’s consumer offering and support the tour’s strategy of growing the sport with new audiences around the world via Red Bull’s world-class media and digital platform network across 130 countries.

Live matches will be available on the free-of-charge platform Red Bull TV (TV and mobile app) in selected territories from the quarter-final stage through to the final of each tournament, bringing innovative new production capabilities to Premier Padel’s broadcast. The Premier Padel YouTube channel will continue to live stream matches from Rounds 1-3, free-to-air in selected territories.

Red Bull will also create and stream new and engaging content for fans throughout the year on its digital and social platforms, which will complement the live coverage of all Premier Padel tournaments throughout the year and broaden the understanding of the sport across new audiences.

The 2024 Premier Padel season will kick off on 26 February with the Riyadh Season P1, where fans will be able to watch the live matches on terrestrial TV networks, Premier Padel’s YouTube channel for rounds one to three, and on Red Bull TV from the quarter-finals through to the finals.

The partnership will also see Red Bull become a main partner of the Premier Padel tour and will transform the on and off-court experience for both players and fans at Premier Padel tournaments throughout the year, through its Red Bull Athlete Zone and additional exciting activations.

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Chairman of Premier Padel, said: “This is a transformational moment for Premier Padel and for the professional sport of padel – we are delighted to welcome Red Bull as our strategic partner. As one of the leading brands in world sport, entertainment and media, Red Bull will help drive our professional tour to the highest level, founded on amazing player and fan experiences, exciting digital innovations and global brand visibility. Red Bull’s investment also demonstrates the fantastic sporting and commercial potential of Premier Padel and the sport of padel generally. Premier Padel is on an incredibly exciting journey and we look forward to this next chapter of growth with Red Bull part of our family.” Marcus Weber, Global CMO Red Bull, said: “We are excited to be partnering with Premier Padel. Together, we will grow the sport and support the athletes, driving its progression and fan engagement. We are happy to offer this new and innovative discipline to new viewers and fans all around the world through a complementary content offering across our global media network.”

The deal was brokered by Pitch International, an industry-leading full-service sports marketing agency based in London. More information on Premier Padel’s broadcast agreements for the 2024 Premier Padel season will be communicated ahead of the Riyadh Season Premier Padel P1, taking place from 26 February – 2 March.

-Ends-

PREMIER PADEL

Seb Warwick, Corporate Communications Lead, seb.warwick@premierpadel.com

Shirley Ribeiro, Sports PR Manager, shirley.ribeiro@premierpadel.com

RED BULL

Eduardo De Marco, Head of General Sports and Events Network, eduardo.demarco@redbull.com About Premier Padel

Premier Padel is the leading official professional padel tour worldwide, founded by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) together with the International Padel Federation (FIP) and the Professional Padel Association (PPA). Launched in 2022, backed by the Professional Padel Association (PPA), over 500 players from around the world competed in Premier Padel tournaments in its first year and played in some of the most iconic venues in sports history, including at Stade Roland-Garros in Paris. Over 110 leading professional female players joined Premier Padel in March 2023 through the International Padel Players Association (IPPA). In August 2023, it was announced that QSI would acquire World Padel Tour (WPT) to create a single global professional padel tour – called Premier Padel – governed by FIP.

From 2024, Premier Padel includes 25 tournaments in 18 countries as the tour continues to grow the sport in new territories and in every dimension. As a global brand, Premier Padel also captures the dynamic essence and spirit of padel, with the sport embarking on an exciting new dawn on a global scale driven by the new unified global tour.