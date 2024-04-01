Dubai: Premier Inn Dubai Dragon Mart has been awarded Chinese-Friendly Hotel of the Year 2023 by Trip.com, in recognition of its tailored and extensive offering to Chinese business and leisure travellers to Dubai.

Trip.com is one of the world's largest Chinese-owned online travel agencies with over 400 million users worldwide. According to data from Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai welcomed more tourists than ever before in 2023, attracting 17.15 million international overnight visitors over the course of the year. China ranks as the 5th largest source market for Dubai, with 450.000 tourists arriving between January and September of 2023*.

In 2023, Premier Inn Dubai Dragon Mart welcomed a total of 157.000 guests with an impressive 39% - no fewer than 61.500 guests - originating from China. The hotel’s strategic location at International City directly opposite Dragon Mart, the biggest Chinese market in the UAE, caters to a large Chinese community working or residing in the area.

The award acknowledges Dubai Dragon Mart’s commitment to serving its Chinese guests, including the recently introduced Chinese menu at Nuevo restaurant, tailored Chinese in-house communications and sign instructions, team members capable of engaging in basic Mandarin conversations aided by language apps and interpreters, a specially curated Chinese breakfast, and an impressive customer satisfaction rating of 86%.

Eric Masalawala, General Manager, Premier Inn Dubai Dragon Mart, commented: “The accolade from Trip.com is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all team members at Dubai Dragon Mart. Our aim is to ensure our Chinese visitors feel at home. Their appreciation for the hotel’s prime location, just a few footsteps away from the vibrant Dragon Mart in the heart of International City, alongside the positive response to our new Chinese menu and the personalised service in Mandarin, is clearly reflected in the Trip.com award. We are fully committed to enhancing and expanding our offering for the Chinese market.”

Simon Leigh, Managing Director, Premier Inn Middle East, added: “China has been one of our key markets with Dubai Dragon Market increasingly serving as destination of choice for Chinese travellers. The Trip.com recognition will further drive Chinese visitor traffic to our hotels, complementing the initiatives of the authorities to welcome more Chinese travellers and entrepreneurs to Dubai.”

