BYD ATTO 3 will be the first electric BYD vehicle to hit the UAE market

The starting price for the BYD ATTO 3 is an unrivalled AED 149,900, with financing options starting from AED 1,499 per month

Customers can reserve their very own BYD ATTO 3 now, by paying a deposit of AED 2,000

The first 100 pre-bookings will get complimentary service for three years or 60,000 km

Dubai, UAE - Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company, in partnership with BYD, is excited to announce the launch of pre-bookings for the BYD ATTO 3 in the UAE. This announcement marks a monumental milestone for the newly launched Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company, as they set out to usher in a new era in electric driving in the UAE.

Customers can now reserve their very own BYD ATTO 3, ahead of the official launch, by paying a deposit of AED 2,000. The price for the ATTO 3 is a highly competitive AED 149,900, with financing options available starting from AED 1,499 per month, making this revolutionary electric vehicle accessible to first-time buyers and helping to democratize the EV market in the UAE.

"We are thrilled to offer customers the opportunity to be amongst the first to experience the future of sustainable driving with the BYD ATTO 3," said Hasan Nergiz, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company. "This launch is a key milestone in our journey to becoming the leading electric mobility solutions provider in the UAE, and a testament to our commitment to give customers access to advanced technologies and sustainable driving experiences in the UAE."

The BYD ATTO 3 is the perfect combination of form and function, providing a comfortable and spacious interior with plenty of storage space for passengers and luggage. With a top speed of 160 km/h and a range of up to 420 km (combined WLTP) on a single charge, the BYD ATTO 3 is ideal for daily commutes and urban driving. Advanced safety features, such as Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Front & Rear Collision Warning and Front, Side & Side Curtain Airbags, provide peace of mind for drivers of all experience levels, including first-time drivers and young families alike.

Available in five different colours, the BYD ATTO 3 is the ultimate electric vehicle for those who want style, comfort, and technology all in one package. The sleek exterior of the BYD ATTO 3 boasts LED automatic headlights, keyless entry with remote engine starter, a panoramic sunroof, and 18” alloy wheels that complement its modern design. Step inside and set the mood with multi-colored ambient lighting and enjoy the luxurious vinyl leather seats, 6-way powered driver seat, and wireless charger. The 12.8” electric rotary multimedia screen, Dirac audio system with 8 speakers, and Apple Carplay integration will keep you entertained and connected, while the signature Insta-Pure Technology lets you breathe easy with every ride.

"We are proud to partner with Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company to bring the BYD ATTO 3 to the UAE," said AD Huang, General Manager, BYD. "We believe that this launch will pave the way for the UAE to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, and will help us achieve our mission of cooling the Earth by 1°C."

BYD is the leading global producer of new energy vehicles (NEVs), having sold an impressive 1.86 million NEVs worldwide in 2022 alone and more than 3 million NEVs to date. As one of the most successful manufacturers of electric and hybrid vehicles worldwide, BYD is the only company to produce the full industrial supply chain of electric vehicles, including the batteries, electric motors, electronic controllers, and semiconductors. With successful operations in several advanced markets, including Europe, the USA, Japan, India, and Korea, BYD now marks its expansion into the UAE with the launch of the BYD ATTO 3.

Visit www.byduae.ae to reserve your very own BYD ATTO 3 and become a part of the electric vehicle revolution.