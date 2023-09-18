Other benefits include access to Dubai Parks and Resorts attractions such as Neon Galaxy and Jump X, as well as discounts at Roxy Cinemas, Inside Burj Al Arab and Seabreeze

UAE, Dubai – Global Village, the region's leading multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions, announced today that the pre-booking for Season 28 VIP Packs will commence this Saturday, 23rd September at 10 am with a limited number of packs available for reservation, before the official sale launches on 30th September. Reservations will be made exclusively online through the Virgin Megastore Tickets website tickets.virginmegastore.me.

The prebooking of the VIP packs gives loyal Global Village visitors the chance to make their purchase on 29th September, 24-hours ahead of the highly anticipated public sale on 30th September 2023.

Guests can choose between Diamond, Platinum, Gold or Silver VIP Packs. All Packs will include VIP entry tickets, VIP parking privileges and VIP Wonder Passes that can be used in multiple Global Village attractions including Ripley’s Believe it or Not!®, the Cyber City Stunt Show and Carnaval®.

To celebrate Season 28, Global Village has an extraordinary surprise hidden in one VIP Packs. One lucky VIP pack holder will receive a special treat when purchasing this season's pack. The winner will receive a cheque worth AED 28,000 meant to commemorate the 28th Season of the region’s most visited family destination. Additionally, and in the spirit of The Year of Sustainability, all VIP Packs will include seeds of change which guests are encouraged to plant across the UAE.

This season, only 30 Diamond VIP Packs will be available to buy for AED 7,000 and Platinum Packs can be purchased for AED 2,950. The Gold Pack will cost AED 2,250 and Silver Packs will be priced at AED 1,750. Clients with a valid Emirates ID and who are 18 years or older are eligible to purchase VIP packs, with further terms and conditions in effect.

Global Village re-opens its gates on 18th October 2023, and guests can expect further announcements about Season 28 in the coming weeks.

Visit Global Village’s website https://www.globalvillage.ae/ and social media channels for the latest updates:

About Global Village:

Global Village is the first family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions in the region and amongst the most visited worldwide. Since its inception, it has embodied different aspects of the world and created a smile on the faces of millions of guests every season. This unique and integrated open-air destination offers guests the largest and most varied range of events, shows and activities in the region. Global Village takes guests on a journey rich in culture, cuisine and awe-inspiring entertainment.

Instagram: @GlobalVillageUAE

X: @GlobalVillageAE

Facebook: @GlobalVillageAE

Snapchat: @GlobalVillageME

TikTok: @GlobalVillageAE

Virgin Megastore Tickets

Instagram: @Virginmegastoretickets

Facebook: @Virginmegastoretickets

For media inquiries, please contact:

Carine El Natour - Current Global

celnatour@currentglobal.com

About Virgin Megastore:

Virgin Megastore is an international entertainment brand, and the leading lifestyle retail destination in the Middle East & North Africa, with 52 stores in 9 markets. Since its 2001 establishment in the UAE, Virgin Megastore has constantly established and expanded its Middle East presence as well as its product offering to stay ahead of regional growing trends and expectations.

A one-stop shop for all entertainment needs, Virgin Megastore covers multiple product lines & services like music, books, tech, gaming, fashion, toys, and ticketing. The brand has created a whole new experience in product offerings & events by balancing international trends while catering & adapting to local cultures across the region. This is done through continuous evolution in the brand experience and positioning, as well as constant support from the regional ‘it’ scene.

With its unique shopping experience, Virgin Megastore is an innovative entertainment destination for trendsetters and technophiles.

Virgin Megastore is truly a global brand with local flavor.

For more information, please visit: www.virginmegastore.com +/or https://tickets.virginmegastore.me/ae.