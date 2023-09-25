Dubai: The Public Relations and Communications Association Middle East and North Africa (PRCA MENA) is pleased to announce that entries for the highly anticipated MENA Regional Awards 2024 are now officially open.

The MENA Regional Awards recognise and honour excellence in various categories of communication, including PR campaigns, public affairs, and digital communication, among others. This is a unique opportunity for professionals and organisations to gain recognition for their impactful contributions to the field.

Key Dates for MENA Regional Awards 2024:

Open for Entry: Monday, 25th September 2023

Early Bird Rate Deadline: Tuesday, 31st October 2023

Final Deadline: Wednesday, 10th January 2024

Judging: Monday, 15th January 2024 - Wednesday, 31st January 2024

Shortlist Announcement: Thursday, 8th February 2024

Awards night: Thursday, 25th April 2024

Head of PRCA EMEA, Monika Fourneaux, said: "These awards showcase the exceptional talent and innovation in the communications industry across the Middle East and North Africa. As we open entries for the 2024 awards, we anticipate another year of celebrating the outstanding work of our members."

To learn more about the guidelines for entry, please visit: https://prca.mena.global/2024-conference-and-awards/rules-of-entry-prca-mena-regional-awards-2024/

For a list of categories and further details on how to submit your entries, please visit: https://prca.mena.global/2024-conference-and-awards/awards-categories-prca-mena-regional-awards-2024/

Don't miss your chance to be part of this prestigious event and gain recognition for your achievements in the world of communications. Submit your entries today to showcase your excellence on a regional platform.

About PRCA

The PRCA was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA MENA in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. We are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. Our teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with professionals around the world to co-ordinate our operations across six continents.

Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. We champion – and enforce – professional standards around the world through our Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice. We deliver exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking, and development opportunities. We also manage the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) – the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world. Additionally, we support the delivery of the Motor Industry Communicators Association (MICA).

For more information visit https://prca.mena.global/

