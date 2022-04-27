GENEVA – Engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney and IT provider SITA have signed an agreement for full flight data retrieval and processing in support of predictive maintenance of aircraft engines. Many airlines will benefit from the new data-driven alignment between the two companies.

Rapidly available and actionable data about aircraft performance plays a crucial role in continuously improving airline operations. SITA's cloud-based data-brokering platform e-Aircraft® DataHub collects, transforms, and distributes full flight data collected from hundreds of sensors on the aircraft measuring, for example, engine section temperatures and pressures. This data shared with Pratt & Whitney facilitates Pratt & Whitney in providing its EngineWise Insights Plus engine health monitoring services to airlines.

Pratt & Whitney, a division of Raytheon Technologies Corp. and a world leader in the design, manufacture, and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, is the first Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) in the U.S. to join SITA's e-Aircraft® DataHub for big data analytics.

Joe Sylvestro, Senior Vice President of Aftermarket & Sustainment Operations at Pratt & Whitney, said: “Engine maintenance exists for the full life of an engine. Once an engine is produced, it then relies on Pratt & Whitney and our technicians to maintain, repair, and overhaul it whenever needed. Working with data delivery solution providers like SITA, our capability of collecting full-flight data is expanded to a larger aircraft population. More customers are able to benefit from our engineers’ and technicians’ expertise and data-driven insights leading to proactive, preventative maintenance.”

As the air transport industry's neutral and open data-sharing platform, SITA's e-Aircraft® DataHub enables secure and easy data exchange between airlines and their operating partners such as Pratt & Whitney. Through advanced data processing, the platform provides structured, cleaned, filtered, coherent, and consistent output data across airlines and aircraft types without the need to add or modify aircraft equipment.

Yann Cabaret, CEO, SITA FOR AIRCRAFT, said: "e-Aircraft® DataHub is a multi-fleet and hardware-free solution, allowing Pratt & Whitney to retrieve data from virtually any aircraft and any airline around the world, while these airlines remain in full control of their data. Through SITA's unique data-brokering platform, Pratt & Whitney and airlines can collaborate effectively to gain invaluable, data-driven insights to improve their services across the board."

While adhering to the highest service levels and industry standards, the platform makes end-to-end aircraft and part performance data available to the right party at the right time from anywhere globally.

-Ends-

About SITA

SITA is the air transport industry's IT provider, delivering solutions for airlines, airports, aircraft and governments. Our technology powers more seamless, safe and sustainable air travel.

With around 2,500 customers, SITA's solutions drive operational efficiencies at more than 1,000 airports while delivering the promise of the connected aircraft to customers of 18,000 aircraft globally. SITA also provides technology solutions that help more than 70 governments strike the balance of secure borders and seamless travel. Our communications network connects every corner of the globe and bridges 60% of the air transport community's data exchange.

SITA is a certified CarbonNeutral® company in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol – the leading global standard for carbon neutral programs. We are reducing our greenhouse gas emissions for all our operations through our UN recognized Planet+ program, while also developing solutions to help the aviation industry meet its carbon reduction objectives, including reduced fuel burn and greater operational efficiencies at the airport.

SITA is 100% owned by the industry and driven by its needs. It is one of the most internationally diverse companies, providing services in over 200 countries and territories.

For further information, go to www.sita.aero