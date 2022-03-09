With over 59,000 visitors throughout the weekend, 2,531 companies have put their best foot forward to make Gulfood Exhibition the leading trade fair of 2022. Gulfood 2022 has played an integral role in achieving global competitiveness alongside growing its sustainability exponentially by compost production of 400kgs from waste food throughout the span of the exhibition ensuring the safety of all exhibitors and the guests hosted by the renowned Dubai World Trade Centre.

MD of Emerging World Group - UAE, the overseas business development partner of PRAN Group, Hasan Mahbub says, “What an amazing experience Gulfood 2022 was, especially this year where I personally witnessed some of the globe's top companies, visionaries, and food revolutionaries showcasing high-impact innovations and pioneering technologies, making it the perfect platform to build healthy connections & synergies within the industry.”

Not to mention how profitable, the Gulfood 2022 exhibition has proved to be for PRAN Group and its partner EWG. With close to 500 visits from 90+ different countries gave them the opportunity to exhibit and connect with a larger audience on products such as drinks like Aloe Vera, Float Drink, Yogurt Drink, Jelly Drink to Biscuits, Noodles and mouthwatering confectioneries bringing on board business of USD 6.5 million, from Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Egypt, Morocco, Belize & Malawi.

“UAE is known as the business hub, and we thank the leadership of Dubai and the UAE to keep finding innovative ways to help businesses continue to thrive despite tough conditions globally”, Hasan added. ***

About Emerging World Group

EWG distributes few of the leadings FMCG brands in the region and enjoys relationships with the key stake holders of the industry. The leading brand they distribute is the PRAN – RFL from Bangladesh.

About Medialinks

An integrated digital marketing agency which delivers quality & specializes in end-to-end marketing services based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. We In the middle of all the chaos, help companies develop & express their message to the world.

