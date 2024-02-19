PRÆSIDIAD continues to expand their global footprint by announcing a manufacturing license and commercial agreement with Al Kuhaimi’ Metal Industries, during the World Defense Show. The manufacturing and commercial agreement was signed by Praesidiad’s Chief Executive Dino Koutrouki and Mahmoud Al Kuhaimi, Deputy Chairman, Al Kuhaimi’ Metal Industries.

This is an important step towards the launch of PRÆSIDIAD Arabia LTD, and part of Praesidiad’s continued commitment and investment in Saudi Arabia.

Dino Koutrouki, Chief Executive Officer, PRÆSIDIAD, “It has been a long-term goal for Praesidiad to invest in the Middle East region and compete in this exciting high-growth market. The innovation and development work we have put into a regional product offering that covers all high security market requirements, and these investments, are all significant steps toward Praesidiad further establishing the global reach of our Betafence and Hesco brands.”

The commercial agreement includes plans to launch a manufacturing facility and sales office that will produce and deliver high-security fencing across the Middle East.

Dino Koutrouki continued, “We have plans to open new facilities that will provide local recruitment opportunities and create a platform for growth in this region, as well as the ability to export across the Middle East, to ensure we can fulfil the increasing demand from customers.”

Signee on behalf of KMI, Mahmoud Al Kuhaimi Deputy Chairman, Al Kuhaimi’ Metal Industries said, “This manufacturing agreement goes in line with Al Kuhaimi’s objective to localize specialized metal products serving different sectors and will add major products to KMI’s portfolio. This strategic alliance positions both Al Kuhaimi Metal Industries and PRÆSIDIAD as major players in the defense sector, dedicated to producing and delivering high-security fencing across Saudi Arabia. Beyond strengthening local ties, the collaboration establishes a foundation for growth within Saudi Arabia and opens up new avenues for export opportunities across the Middle East.”

This announcement also comes with a highly anticipated product launch from Betafence, who shared with customers at the show the latest addition to their high security portfolio. Securifor Aman, the latest HCIS approved fence is a market leader, with a tested, approved and currently unbeatable penetration time of 7.2 minutes.

Betafence and Hesco innovative industrial, commercial, and recreational products, such as Betafence Securifor, HESCO MIL Units and the latest approved HCIS Fence portfolio, will be manufactured in Saudi Arabia, by a local team and the company has plans to expand and recruit locally.

-End-

About Praesidiad

PRÆSIDIAD (www.praesidiad.com) owned brands Betafence and Hesco, collectively make it the global market leader for physical security solutions and integrated security systems. Our brands deliver trusted perimeter protection around the world, from fencing products to defensive barriers and protective body armor.

About Betafence

About Betafence (www.betafence.com) is a world market leader in perimeter protection. With 140 years of experience, Betafence prides itself on a passion for understanding their customer’s security requirements and delivering a fit for purpose perimeter systems to meet even the most demanding requirements. Betafence manufactures fencing systems of renowned quality to secure people, assets, and businesses around the globe.

About Hesco

About Hesco (www.hesco.com) Innovators of the original earth filled HESCO MIL Unit and manufacturer and supplier of Defensive Barrier Systems, Protective Structures, Rapid Deployment Systems and Flood Protection Products.

About Al Kuhaimi’ Metal Industries

Al Kuhaimi Metal Industries Ltd. (KMI) is an engineering and manufacturing company that started operations in Dammam since 50 years. KMI distributes its products to domestic and international clients mainly in the construction and safety and security markets for both public and private sectors. Market segments served include but are not limited to security and defense, industrial, oil and gas, institutional, and commercial.

For further information, please contact: