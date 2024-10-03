PowerDMARC, a leading provider of email authentication and domain security solutions, proudly announces its partnership with Zamil Trades & Services, the distribution arm of the renowned Zamil Group, to enhance email security offerings in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This partnership aims to support businesses in KSA by safeguarding their domain names and emails from cyber threats such as phishing, spoofing, and impersonation.

Zamil Trades & Services (Zamil T&S), with its extensive experience in representing international companies and trading establishments, will serve as PowerDMARC’s exclusive distributor in KSA. The collaboration seeks to address the growing need for robust email and domain security solutions in the region. By leveraging Zamil’s strong presence in the Saudi market and PowerDMARC’s comprehensive cybersecurity platform, organizations, governments, and MSPs can greatly benefit.

Strengthening the Saudi Market

The partnership will empower businesses across industries in KSA to adopt advanced email authentication protocols, including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, through PowerDMARC’s SaaS platform. Moreover, PowerDMARC’s AI-powered Predictive Threat Intelligence Analysis will allow organizations to get deep insights into attack patterns, and vulnerabilities,

Suliman Madi, Head of Division at Zamil Trades & Services, commented on the partnership saying: "Strong relationships among the company, customers, and partners are imperative for a business to achieve success. Building these relationships, which make a solid and successful business foundation, is our primary objective in the Saudi market."

Zainab Al Lawati, Business Development Manager at PowerDMARC, added, "Partnering with Zamil Trades & Services marks a major milestone for PowerDMARC in expanding our footprint across KSA. Through our mutual effort, we believe that we can significantly contribute to securing domain names and emails for organizations in Saudi and beyond!”

About Zamil Trades & Services

Zamil Trades & Services, part of the Zamil Group, partners with leading international manufacturers and consultancy firms, offering diverse services across sectors. With over 900 business projects and more than 732 happy clients, Zamil T&S prides itself on delivering exceptional service and building long-term relationships with stakeholders.

Media Contact

Contact person: Manal Fouad, Marketing Manager

Website: https://www.zamilts.com/

About PowerDMARC

PowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use.

PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reports and advanced monitoring features to help organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. Catering to more than 2000 customers spread across 80 countries, PowerDMARC is backed by the support of 1000+ global MSP Partners.

PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP / MSSP-ready, fully multi-tenant along with White Label support, and is GDPR ready, SOC2 Type 2, and ISO27001 certified.

Media Contact

Contact person: Zainab Al Lawati

Website: https://powerdmarc.com

Email: zainab.allawati@powerdmarc.com