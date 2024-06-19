PowerDMARC, a leading provider of email authentication and domain security solutions, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest office in Muscat, Oman. This expansion marks a significant milestone for PowerDMARC as it continues to strengthen its global footprint and expand its operations in the Middle East market, complementing its existing offices in Plano, Texas, and Yerevan, Armenia.

The newly opened office in Muscat, Oman will enable PowerDMARC to better and more efficiently serve its growing customer base in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. By establishing a local presence with the new office installation, PowerDMARC aims to provide enhanced support, faster response times, as well as tailored solutions for businesses in the region.

CEO of PowerDMARC, Maitham Al Lawati, expressed his excitement by stating, “We are grateful to have a growing customer base in the Middle East. To make the process more seamless for our clients and provide them with our enhanced support, we decided to open our third office in Muscat in addition to existing ones in the US and Armenia. This will allow us to work closely with our clients and partners in the MENA region, providing them with local time zone support and personalized services.”

PowerDMARC’s Oman office is located on the 4th floor of the Al Qarar Business Centre (Office: 403), in Al Bousher, Muscat. For more information please visit https://powerdmarc.com.

-Ends-

About PowerDMARC

PowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 2000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span more than 70 countries.

The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP/MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 700+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.

Media Contact

For inquiries, please contact:

Email: marketing@powerdmarc.com

Address: Al Qarar Business Center, 4th Floor Office 403, Al Bousher, Muscat, Oman