PowerDMARC, a leading domain security and email authentication SaaS platform, is pleased to announce its partnership with Cloud Consultancy Digitization & Security (CCDS), a prominent IT solutions provider in the MENA region. This collaboration aims to enhance email authentication efforts across the Middle East, offering comprehensive protection against email spoofing, impersonation, and other cyber threats.

The partnership agreement took place at the 33rd edition of the Comex Global Technology Show, in Oman, between the CEO of PowerDMARC - Mr. Maitham Al Lawati, and the Regional Sales Director at CCDS - Mr. Khaled Younes.

PowerDMARC is renowned for its robust suite of hosted email authentication protocols, including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT. By integrating AI-powered Threat Intelligence with simplified reporting, PowerDMARC empowers organizations to gain unparalleled visibility into their email channels, effectively combating cyberattacks.

"Partnering with CCDS aligns perfectly with our mission to provide advanced email authentication solutions to a broader audience," said Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC. "Their expertise and extensive network in the Middle East will significantly enhance our ability to deliver state-of-the-art email authentication services, ensuring the protection of our customers' domain names, brands, and emails."

CCDS has long been a leader in the IT industry, driving IT transformation in the Middle East by introducing best-in-class technologies and solutions. CCDS's commitment to building long-term partnerships with customers and vendors makes them an ideal collaborator for PowerDMARC.

"As a leading provider in cybersecurity solutions, CCDS chose PowerDMARC for its exceptional reputation and comprehensive approach to email authentication and security. Our experience with PowerDMARC has been outstanding. They have been instrumental in helping our customers overcome significant security challenges by providing robust DMARC monitoring and reporting solutions. PowerDMARC support and advanced technology have fortified our client’s email infrastructure, ensuring enhanced protection against phishing and spoofing attacks. We look forward to continuing this partnership and anticipate ongoing innovation and exemplary service that will keep us ahead in the cybersecurity landscape," said Khaled Younes, Regional Sales Director at CCDS.

Together, PowerDMARC and CCDS are set to transform the email security landscape in the Middle East, offering cutting-edge solutions to protect organizations from evolving cyber threats.

About CCDS

CCDS is a renowned provider of cybersecurity solutions, dedicated to delivering comprehensive and cutting-edge services to safeguard organizations from evolving cyber threats In the MENA Region ( Oman, UAE, Bahrain, Egypt & headquartered in Saudi Arabia. With a strong focus on cybersecurity, CCDS offers a range of services & Solutions such as Red Teaming, GRCs, Risk Assessment, Security Consulting & much more.

Media Contact

Phone: +968 24476212 / +968 94984840

Email: info@ccds.ws

Address: 5th Floor Offices 503 & 504, Building No.

25, Dohat Al Adab St., Muscat, Oman

About PowerDMARC

PowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 2000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span more than 70 countries.

The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP/MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 700+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.

Media Contact

Zainab Al Lawati

Business Development Manager, PowerDMARC

Phone: +968 94411019

Email: marketing@powerdmarc.com

