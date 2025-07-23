The cloud-based platform, free to join, pairs precision matching with human insight to make influencer marketing faster, fairer, and more effective for all

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Power League Gaming (PLG), the MENA region’s leading esports and gaming agency, is thrilled to announce the official launch of FUZE, a next-generation influencer marketing platform revolutionising how brands and creators collaborate in the digital age.

Following a successful test launch on 1st June, FUZE is now publicly available – combining intelligent search engine with human-led campaign support to help creators and brands build high-performing partnerships with clarity, speed, and measurable impact. Recent insight into regional gaming behaviours shows that nearly 69% of UAE gamers and 63% of KSA gamers take action after encountering an influencer ad, and 74% of UAE gamers and 71% of KSA gamers say influencer-led content influences their purchase decisions. With over 170 million gamers across the MENA region, these insights highlight the growing demand for structured, scalable, and authentic collaborations — the exact gap FUZE was created to fill.

Designed by a team of gaming and tech industry experts, the platform was built to address the complexities of today’s influencer landscape in the region, where inefficiencies and mismatched collaborations often get in the way of authentic storytelling and real ROI – while giving both brands and creators the transparency, control, and speed they need to make informed decisions in today’s fast-paced digital world.

As a fully cloud-based solution, FUZE allows brands and creators to connect and manage every aspect of their campaigns in one seamless interface. At its core is an intelligent search engine that analyses creator profiles, audience data, and brand goals to deliver optimal campaign matches — removing the guesswork and wasted time from influencer discovery.

Matthew Pickering, CEO of Power League Gaming and FUZE, said: "At Power League Gaming, we’ve always been driven by the future of technology, gaming, of creators, and of the brands that power both. As the influencer space grows more crowded and chaotic, we saw a clear need for a smarter solution. That’s why we built FUZE: a platform that cuts through the noise and connects brands and creators with unmatched speed, structure, and intelligence. Powered by next-gen tech, FUZE isn’t just another tool, it’s the gateway to the future of influencer marketing in gaming and technology.”

FUZE is already enabling emerging and top-tier creators to land meaningful collaborations with leading names in gaming, fashion, technology, and lifestyle.

Bashar Kayal, UAE-based Gaming YouTuber and TikTok Creator, commented on the platform: “What stood out to me from the very first time I used FUZE was how clear and easy it was to connect my accounts. As someone who’s been creating content for over 13 years, it’s important to be part of a platform that values my work and makes the process simple and real, without complications. I was among the first to register, and I can confidently say FUZE is unlike any other platform.”

Waad Alabdalla, Gaming Content Creator, added: “From the very beginning, everything about FUZE was clear and easy to use. I appreciated how focused the platform was on supporting creators from the start. As someone building content in the gaming space, I’m genuinely excited for what’s coming next — and proud to be one of the early adopters.”

The platform is free to join, with no onboarding or subscription fees. Brands can launch and manage campaigns in one place, monitor real-time performance, and access transparent reporting dashboards. Meanwhile, creators retain full control over their brand partnerships, communications, and deliverables — with FUZE facilitating everything from negotiations to logistics.

As a proprietary Power League Gaming platform, FUZE represents a major milestone in the gaming agency’s broader mission to fuel the creator economy and bridge the gap between regional talent and global brands. It reflects Power League Gaming’s commitment to investing in infrastructure that empowers content creators and delivers real impact while helping brands reach audiences more authentically and effectively — whether through hyperlocal voices or large-scale cross-market campaigns.

To explore FUZE or register as a creator or brand, visit https://fuzeglobal.io/. For more information on Power League Gaming, visit https://powerleaguegaming.com/

