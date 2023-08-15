Dubai, UAE:- Big Layout Data, Dubai-based startup developing furnishing widget, is excited to announce the integration of Pottery Barn, an esteemed American home furnishings store, to its platform. The addition was made possible through the Admitad Network.

Pottery Barn, known for its quality furnishings and attention to design, is not only a valuable addition to Big Layout Data's widget but also a responsible partner. Pottery Barn has always prioritized sustainability and ethical sourcing in its operations. To date, 88% of the cotton and 42% of the wood used in Pottery Barn's products is responsibly sourced, aligning with responsible forestry practices that protect our natural resources. Pottery Barn has transformed over 10 million plastic water bottles into beautiful and functional products like their recycled-material rugs, demonstrating an impressive commitment to reducing plastic waste and promoting sustainable living.

"As a startup focused on revolutionizing the furnishing industry, it is essential for us to partner with brands that align with our values of sustainability and quality," said Andrejs Hmelovs, CEO of Big Layout Data. "Pottery Barn is a great fit for our platform as it shares our vision for responsible sourcing and quality craftsmanship."

Big Layout Data's furnishing widget allows users to discover, compare, and shop for furnishings from a wide range of brands and stores. With the inclusion of Pottery Barn, users now have access to a broader and more diverse range of sustainable and stylish options to furnish their homes.

The partnership with Admitad Network has been crucial in bringing this integration to life. As a leading global affiliate marketing network, Admitad has facilitated seamless collaboration between Big Layout Data and Pottery Barn, enabling the two brands to leverage each other's strengths and offer a better shopping experience for consumers.

Experience the sustainable and stylish selections from Pottery Barn, tailored to suit your living space, through the Big Layout Data widget. Visit https://widget.biglayoutdata.com/ to explore the curated collection and find the perfect additions for your home

