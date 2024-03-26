The agreement marks Positive Zero’s first strategic partnership in Saudi Arabia, boosting the group’s presence and reach across the Kingdom.

The collaboration will support attaining Saudi Arabia’s goal of installing 40 GW of solar PV capacity in line with Vision 2030.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA): Positive Zero, the leading provider of decentralized energy solutions in the GCC, and Tamimi Energy, one of Saudi Arabia’s pioneers in integrated and sustainable energy services, have announced a strategic partnership to develop and deliver solar power projects across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The collaboration was formalized with the signing of a Partnership Agreement between SirajPower, Positive Zero’s distributed power generation subsidiary, and Energy Equipment Rental Company (ENERCO), one of Saudi Arabia’s leading power solutions providers under Tamimi Energy. The agreement establishes a flexible framework for the two parties to leverage each other’s diverse solar project capabilities, enabling them to support the rapid growth of the Saudi clean energy market.

SirajPower and ENERCO will work together by leveraging their complementary capabilities for the development and financing of commercial and industrial solar power solutions across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This will include deploying human talent, equipment, technology, and other resources to the projects they secure jointly.

The partnership follows Positive Zero’s recent announcement of a landmark investment of up to $400 million from BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with over $9.4 trillion in assets. The investment will boost Positive Zero’s growth and innovation in the GCC region, where it offers a range of decentralized decarbonization solutions, including solar power, energy efficiency, and mobile battery storage, to support the region’s energy transition and economic diversification goals, as well as the global efforts to combat climate change.

Salah Abdullatif, Executive General Manager at Tamimi Energy Holding Company, said:

"The pace of the clean energy transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is picking up rapidly, with the Saudi Green Initiative setting an ambitious target to increase the share of renewable energy to 50% of the primary energy mix by 2030. This is no small feat, and ENERCO, as a key subsidiary of Tamimi Energy, is ideally positioned to play a crucial role in this journey. Our collaboration with SirajPower and the Positive Zero group will perfectly complement Tamimi Energy’s capabilities and open up significant opportunities for both parties to accelerate the adoption of solar power across multiple sectors in the Kingdom."

David Auriau, Co-Founder and CEO of Positive Zero, commented on the occasion:

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is about to experience a surge in demand for clean energy, and photovoltaic solar power will be the foundation for meeting this demand as the key element of the National Renewable Energy Program of Vision 2030. To support attaining the goal of installing 40 GW of photovoltaic solar power by 2030, our partnership with Tamimi Energy will bring out the best of both our groups to the Saudi market, and we could not have chosen a better partner for Positive Zero’s first strategic partnership in the Kingdom. We look forward to playing a crucial role in the transformation of the Saudi energy sector through this agreement between SirajPower and ENERCO to bid on projects and deliver them together.”

Saudi Arabia is one of the top 10 countries in the world with the highest potential for producing centralized solar energy, according to the Shell Global Energy Resources Database, with the Kingdom approving new regulations over the past 18 months to enable the construction and provision of distributed solar energy solutions to increase the contribution of distributed solar PV power to the country’s energy mix.

Positive Zero’s foundational companies have already made remarkable strides in key GCC markets. SirajPower, the company's Distributed Generation arm, leads the region with a 200 MWp portfolio of distributed solar energy, reducing over 223 thousand metric tons of carbon emissions annually - an equivalent to powering over 43,000 homes every year. Taka Solutions, operating as the company's Energy Efficiency arm, has achieved energy savings exceeding 100,000 MWh across eight sectors in the United Arab Emirates, which is equivalent to planting more than three million trees. Situated under the company’s Clean Mobility vertical, our HYPR mobile battery units, the first clean energy delivery service in the region, have provided construction sites and other off-grid locations with cheaper and cleaner power.

About Positive Zero

Positive Zero is empowering a new energy economy by enabling businesses, communities, and cities in the Middle East region to take charge of their energy future. As the leading energy transition partner for the commercial, industrial, and public sectors, Positive Zero helps businesses achieve energy savings as high as 50% by removing upfront investments and operational complexities from the onset.

Positive Zero’s decarbonization-as-a-service offering combines clean technologies with data-driven solutions in distributed solar generation (SirajPower), energy efficiency (Taka Solutions) and clean mobility (fleet electrification, charging infrastructure and HYPR Energy) that reduce cost and consumption, and carbon footprint. In addition to financing, we offer end-to-end services, which means we manage the entire process from engineering, design, installation, construction, maintenance, and monitoring so that businesses can focus on what they do best.

For more information about Positive Zero, visit our website www.positivezero.com and our social media handles on LinkedIn /positivezerohq, Twitter @positivezerohq, and Instagram @positivezerohq.

