Positive Technologies has signed a distribution agreement with Mideast Communication Systems (MCS), a leading provider of information technology and cybersecurity solutions headquartered in Cairo for Middle East and Africa markets. The partnership will focus on sharing cybersecurity expertise and jointly promoting products and services in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Africa for result-driven cybersecurity.

Cyberattacks are still on the rise around the world: in Middle East, their number tripled in Q1 compared to the same period in 2023. In Africa, over 70% of all cyberattacks in the last year targeted the public, finance, industry, and telecommunication sectors. Dark web marketplace research for the same period shows that information to access the networks of large domestic companies is available for an average of $2,970.

According to the 2023–2024 report by the International Telecommunication Union, Egypt is one of 12 nations awarded the highest rating in the Global Cybersecurity Index. However, Positive Technologies ranks the country second in Africa in terms of the number of cyberattacks (13%) after South Africa (22%).

Tarek Shabaka, MCS CEO, stated that "MCS has been in cybersecurity for 18 years, and today our strategic plan is centered on implementing cutting-edge solutions, supporting Egypt's digital transformation, and expanding in the region. Our company has been growing its presence in Africa for the last several years. I'm confident that our partnership with Positive Technologies, a leading developer of advanced cybersecurity solutions and services, will help us significantly contribute to building a high level of cyber resilience among companies and organizations in the region.”

Ilya Leonov, Regional Director for MENA, Positive Technologies, stated that Positive Technologies has been working in the Middle East for several years and is excited to expand its partner network in Africa.

"MCS has a wealth of experience with public sector and financial institutions, which we see targeted in more than half of all cyberattacks in Africa. We're ready to share our extensive expertise, experience, and practical knowledge with our partners. Our collaboration with MCS will stretch beyond Egypt and include other countries in Middle East and Africa. Priority will be given to industrial safety, DevSecOps, red team services, and ATM security assessment," noted Ilya Leonov.

Mideast Communication Systems was founded in 2006 in Egypt, and today also has an office in Nairobi and operates in 10 countries in East and Central Africa. MCS annually hosts the FDC Summit, one of the largest IT exhibitions in Egypt held under the patronage of the Egyptian government and Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

Positive Technologies is an industry leader in result-driven cybersecurity and a major global provider of information security solutions. Our mission is to safeguard businesses and entire industries against cyberattacks and non-tolerable damage. Over 4,000 organizations worldwide use technologies and services developed by our company.

Positive Technologies is the first and only cybersecurity company in Russia publicly available on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: POSI), with 205,000 shareholders and counting.

