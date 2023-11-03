The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation celebrated Flag Day, which falls on November 3 of each year, in its various locations in the presence of executive directors, department heads and a group of employees from the Corporation and Dubai Customs, in response to the invitation of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President The Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, called for celebrating Flag Day at 10:00 am and raise it as a symbol of the state, sovereignty and unity.

H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation and Director General of Dubai Customs, reassured that UAE Flag Day is an occasion dear to the hearts of citizens and residents of the UAE, which embodies the highest feelings of pride, loyalty and belonging to this good land under one flag.

Musabih said after completing the flag-hoisting ceremony: “On this day, we renew our pledge with the nation and its wise leadership with sincerity, dedication, and determination, and to continue working diligently to achieve ambitions and complete the path of sustainable development that the founding fathers began”.

The celebration ceremony consisted of raising the state flag in front of the corporation’s various buildings in Mina Rashid, Jebel Ali, and Dragon Mart.

