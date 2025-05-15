Manama | Bahrain – On the evening of May 14, 2025, Woman This Month hosted an exclusive gathering at the Porsche showroom in Sitra to officially announce Porsche as the Title Sponsor of the highly anticipated Woman of the Year Awards 2025.

The VIP event welcomed select guests including community leaders, media representatives and esteemed partners who came together to celebrate the collaboration between two iconic brands known for excellence, performance and empowerment.

The evening featured remarks from senior representatives of both organisations, as well as a preview of what to expect from this year’s expanded edition of the Woman of the Year Awards, set to take place in December 2025.

Mr. Tim Price, General Manager of Porsche Bahrain, expressed his enthusiasm for the brand’s involvement: “At Porsche, we are committed to driving change and supporting initiatives that celebrate achievement. We are proud to stand beside Woman This Month in spotlighting the remarkable women shaping Bahrain’s future.”

Guests enjoyed an elegant reception set against the backdrop of the sleek Porsche showroom, with the venue symbolising ambition, innovation and forward momentum – values echoed by the awards themselves.

George Middleton, Chairman and Publisher of Woman This Month, delivered the introductory address. In his speech, he reaffirmed the platform’s mission to elevate women’s voices and leadership in sectors ranging from business and arts to sports and social service.

Now in its second edition, the Woman of the Year Awards 2025 will feature 17 awards across six main categories. The initiative is designed to honour outstanding contributions by Bahraini women in business, arts, health, sports, social impact and innovation. The Orange Economy category, in strategic partnership with UNIDO, will once again highlight the vital role of creative industries in sustainable development.

Nominations are currently open, and Woman This Month encourages the public to submit names of women who inspire, lead and make a lasting difference in their communities.

To nominate or learn more, please visit: www.womanthismonth.com

For press inquiries or further information:

Media Contact:

Lini Reghunath

Director

Woman This Month

lini@womanthismonth.com