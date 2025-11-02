Kuwait City – Porsche Centre Kuwait, Behbehani Motors Company, in collaboration with City Pages magazine, proudly announced the launch of its pioneering campaign ‘Empower Her’ — a long-term initiative dedicated to celebrating, inspiring, and empowering women across Kuwait.

The ‘Empower Her’ campaign reflects Porsche’s commitment to supporting women’s success stories and advancing gender empowerment in the country. The initiative aims to spotlight the achievements of Kuwaiti women shaping the nation’s future — from business and innovation to arts, culture, and social impact — while providing a platform for dialogue, mentorship, and collaboration.

Building on Porsche’s global ethos of ambition, individuality, and confidence, the campaign engages both existing Porsche owners and prospective customers, bringing together a community of forward-thinking women who embody the same spirit of drive and excellence that defines the Porsche brand.

A campaign brought to life: the Empower Her launch event

Developed in collaboration with the renowned lifestyle publication City Pages, “Empower Her” celebrates ambitious, purpose-driven women, shining a spotlight on local entrepreneurs and leaders shaping Kuwait’s business landscape.

Launched in September, the initiative opened its doors to female business owners across Kuwait, attracting over 50 inspiring entries. After careful evaluation by a panel of judges, 10 outstanding finalists were shortlisted and invited to take part in an exclusive Porsche test-drive experience; an event that perfectly captured the campaign’s spirit of confidence, performance, and empowerment.

The campaign reached its pinnacle with the Empower Her Award 2025 ceremony, held at Porsche Centre Kuwait’s state-of-the-art Shuwaikh showroom — the largest and most luxurious Porsche facility in the region. The evening brought together Porsche owners, entrepreneurs, influencers, and prominent female leaders to celebrate women’s leadership, creativity, and ambition.

The showroom was transformed into an elegant and inspiring space that reflected Porsche’s essence of sophistication and innovation. Guests enjoyed live music, premium hospitality, and an exclusive showcase of Porsche models, symbolizing individuality, power, and timeless design.

The highlight of the evening was a recognition ceremony honoring all finalists for their remarkable achievements across entrepreneurship, innovation, arts, and philanthropy. The ceremony culminated in the announcement of the Empower Her Award 2025 winners — a moment that celebrated women who truly drive change and inspire progress.

Another standout feature of the evening was the display of iconic Porsche models, headlined by the Exclusive Manufaktur “Paint to Sample” 911 GT3 in a stunning Ipanema Blue Metallic finish. The car captivated attendees with its remarkable design and exceptional craftsmanship.

Driving Empowerment Through Partnership and Purpose

“The ‘Empower Her’ campaign represents Porsche’s belief that ambition and individuality are key drivers of progress,” said Razan Khoury, Assistant Marketing Manager at Porsche Centre Kuwait.

“Through this initiative, we are proud to create a meaningful platform highlighting the success stories of women in Kuwait, while offering new opportunities for connection and inspiration. ‘Empower Her’ is more than a campaign — it is a movement that brings our brand values to life through community impact and empowerment.”

The campaign’s success is further amplified through Porsche’s strategic partnership with City Pages, one of Kuwait’s leading lifestyle and culture magazines. Together, they ensure the campaign’s message reaches a wide audience through compelling storytelling, media coverage, and digital engagement.

A Lasting Commitment to Progress

For Porsche, Empower Her’ goes beyond a single event — it marks the beginning of an ongoing journey toward empowerment, inspiration, and inclusion. Through initiatives like this, Porsche reaffirms its role not only as a leader in luxury automotive excellence but also as a brand committed to creating meaningful social and cultural impact — empowering individuals to pursue their passions and shape a more connected, inspiring future.