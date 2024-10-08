Up to 470 kW of power and up to 1,130 Nm of torque, delivering unmatched electric performance and handling

Porsche Centre Dubai & Northern Emirates, Al Nabooda Automobiles LLC, unveiled the first all-electric Porsche SUV in Dubai, at an exclusive event held at the ME Hotel Dubai.

The launch event was set in an AI Magical Garden, blending cutting-edge technology and a futuristic ambience to embody the spirit of the new all-electric Macan. Created through the collaboration of people and Artificial Intelligence, the event transported guests into an extraordinary landscape where vibrant greenery was illuminated by neon lights. Featuring innovative elements, it set the stage for the debut of Porsche’s latest marvel, which inspired both the guests and the AI-driven atmosphere and experiences.

Attendees were treated to an immersive experience, exploring the remarkable features of the new all-electric Macan. With its sleek design, sports-car-like performance, and impressive range, the Macan promises to redefine the SUV segment, offering an exceptional driving experience that is both exhilarating and environmentally conscious. The launch marks a significant step in Porsche’s journey towards a sustainable future, showcasing its focus on innovation in electromobility.

At the heart of the new Macan is Porsche’s latest generation of permanently-excited PSM electric motors, delivering outstanding efficiency and performance on any terrain. The Macan 4 and the Macan Turbo, the two models unveiled at the event, boast powertrains of up to 470 kW (639 PS), offering a thrilling driving experience with rapid acceleration and top speeds of up to 260 km/h. With a maximum torque of 650 Nm in the entry-level model and 1,130 Nm in the Macan Turbo, drivers can expect unparalleled responsiveness and handling. The entry-level model accelerates from a standstill to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds, while the Macan Turbo takes just 3.3 seconds. The two models achieve top speeds of 220 and 260 km/h, respectively.

One of the standout features of the all-electric Macan is its remarkable range and fast-charging capabilities. Equipped with a 100 kWh lithium-ion battery, of which up to 95 kWh can be actively used, the Macan 4 offers a combined range (WLTP) of up to 612 km, allowing drivers to set out on long journeys with confidence. The Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture with 800-volt technology enables high-performance fast charging at up to 270 kW, ensuring that the Macan can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 21 minutes at suitable charging stations.

Inside, the Macan offers a luxurious and spacious cabin, designed with both driver and passenger comfort in mind. The new generation infotainment system, based on Android Automotive OS and centred around a free-standing 12.6-inch curved instrument cluster and a 10.9-inch central display. For the first time, passengers have the option of their own 10.9-inch screen, allowing them to view information or adjust settings on the infotainment system.

The interior is unmistakably Porsche: In addition to the modern digital user interfaces, an LED light strip is integrated into the thoughtfully designed trim strip of the cockpit and doors. It acts as both ambient lighting and a communication light. Depending on the situation, it provides information or warnings – such as for greetings, charging processes or in conjunction with the driver assistance systems.

The Macan’s design is a harmonious blend of sporty proportions and coupé-like lines, embodying Porsche’s iconic design DNA. From the shallow pitch of the bonnet to the pronounced wings and pronounced shoulders, every element has been meticulously crafted to enhance the Macan’s dynamic appearance. The adaptive rear spoiler, active cooling flaps, and fully sealed underbody contribute to a drag coefficient of just 0.25, making the Macan one of the most aerodynamic SUVs on the market.

In addition to its performance and design, the new Macan prioritises sustainability, with eco-friendly materials used throughout the interior. The vehicle is produced in a net carbon-neutral manner at Porsche Plant Leipzig, reflecting the brand’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact.

“We are taking the Macan to a completely new level – with exceptional E-Performance, the new Porsche Driver Experience including a head-up display with augmented reality technology, and a very impressive design,” said K Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles LLC.

“The all-electric Macan is a testament to Porsche’s push towards the future of sustainable mobility while retaining the dynamic spirit that is synonymous with our brand. As far as its design philosophy goes, Porsche has always been about combining form with function and the all-electric Macan is no exception. With its distinctive Porsche identity and innovative aerodynamics, the Macan is a true sports car in its segment, even in electric form.”

The new Macan also offers a high level of practicality for everyday use, high-quality equipment and spacious configuration. Electrification has led to increased luggage space in the Macan. Depending on the model and equipment fitted, the capacity behind the rear seat bench is up to 540 litres (cargo mode). In addition, there is the ‘frunk’, a second luggage compartment under the bonnet with a capacity of 84 litres. If the rear seat backrest is folded down completely, the rear luggage compartment capacity increases to up to 1,348 litres.

About Al Nabooda Automobiles:

Al Nabooda Automobiles is the official Porsche importer in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. With its strong reputation, Al Nabooda Automobiles has become a trusted distributor for Porsche, Audi, and Volkswagen vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Offering best-in-class customer service and a wide range of Porsche models, Al Nabooda Automobiles also offers an array of services, including comprehensive after-sales support such as maintenance, repairs, and genuine Porsche parts, as well as a standalone multi-brand bodyshop.

Operating across multiple cities in the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai, Sharjah, and Fujairah, Al Nabooda Automobiles ensures that the Porsche experience is easily accessible to our valued customers.

For more information about our range of vehicles and current offers, please visit www.porsche-dubai.com.