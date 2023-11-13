Dubai, UAE – Dubai's cherished home-grown gem, Risen Café & Artisanal Bakery, is delighted to announce the grand opening of its sixth venue, which has officially opened its doors on Saturday, 11th November. The newest addition finds its home at The First Collection Waterfront, Business Bay, representing a significant milestone in the brand's thriving journey.

Risen Café, known for its mouth-watering range of homemade pastries, signature breakfast dishes and locally-roasted coffee, continues to captivate hearts and palates alike. The café's expansion not only underscores its popularity but also its commitment to its core values and exceptional offerings.

Spanning an expansive 84 square metres and accommodating up to 72 guests, the new venue beckons with its charming interiors, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, rustic wooden floors and an outdoor seating area. Whether one is seeking a delightful outing with friends and family or a cosy workspace, Risen stands ready to provide the perfect backdrop with its inviting ambiance, attentive service and an array of delectable food and beverages.

Mark Patten, Senior Vice President of The First Group Food & Beverage said: "We are overjoyed to unveil the sixth Risen Café & Artisanal Bakery, an incredible addition to our growing family. The First Collection Waterfront, situated along the scenic Business Bay Canal, represents our second Risen establishment in this vibrant locale. We are committed to ensuring that our guests continue to relish the finest quality products and impeccable service."

Guests can indulge in Risen's delectable offerings, ranging from a light chia bowl for breakfast to the irresistible Croffles, signature pancakes, gourmet sandwiches and flavour-packed salads for lunch. The Pastry Boutique takes centre stage with treats like the Salted Caramel Filled Donut, Chocolate Crème Supreme, Carrot Cake and Black Forest Tart. Freshly-baked, artisan-made baguettes and oven-fresh loaves are also available for those who want to bring the Risen experience home.

At the heart of Risen's culinary journey are their dedicated baristas, who carefully craft coffee from locally roasted regional and international beans. The beverage menu extends to freshly blended juices and smoothies, mocktails, a delightful assortment of teas and unique infusions, ensuring that there's a drink to suit every taste. Beyond these flavours, Risen remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainability, persistently sourcing local ingredients and employing natural, biodegradable materials, all of which are paramount at their latest destination.

About Risen Café & Artisanal Bakery

An entirely homegrown concept, the first Risen Café & Artisanal Bakery opened at the Millennium Place Hotel, Dubai Marina in 2022. Less than a year later, there are three more locations in The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle, The First Collection at Business Bay and Grand Heights Hotel, Barsha Heights. Risen’s commitment to sustainability, seasonality and locally sourced ingredients is apparent at all outlets and across all menus, from breakfast and brunch to grab-and-go options and more substantial meals. Artisanal breads and pastries are made by hand using the highest quality ingredients often following time-honoured recipes. Coffee is always a priority at Risen where beans are carefully sourced, locally roasted and prepared with care and flair by highly trained, passionate baristas.

To learn more about Risen Café & Artisanal Bakery, visit: https://risendubai.com.