UAE: Polynome AI Academy and ADSM have unveiled the expanded global list of instructors for the second cohort of their Executive Program for Chief AI Officer (CAIO), featuring leaders from NVIDIA, Mubadala, BCG, G42, AI71, and leading research institutions.

The intensive program, running April 10–21, in Abu Dhabi, was created in response to a growing need among governments and large enterprises for structured AI leadership. It aims to equip Chief AI Officers and senior executives with the governance frameworks, operating models, and decision-making structures required to lead AI at both organizational and national scale.

"The first cohort confirmed what we’ve long believed: the CAIO role requires a dedicated program built for the realities of leading AI at scale," said Alexander Khanin, Founder of Polynome Group. "Executives came to Abu Dhabi and left with actionable strategies they are already putting into practice. The tools are ready, and by 2027, AI is expected to guide half of all business decisions. The focus now is on equipping organizations with the framework to confidently execute AI-driven decisions. Cohort 2 builds on this momentum with a refined curriculum and fresh global perspectives."

"The first cohort demonstrated the demand we anticipated; top executives across the region recognize that AI strategy cannot simply be delegated," commented Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Chairman of Abu Dhabi School of Management. "The program continues to evolve, providing an immersive experience that equips leaders with the skills and insights to navigate AI adoption successfully and translate technological potential into real business impact."

Inaugural Cohort: Impact & Insights

The first Executive Program for Chief AI Officer, held in November 2025 at Abu Dhabi School of Management, enrolled 35 C-suite executives and senior technology leaders. Participants completed 10 modules covering AI strategy, sovereign AI infrastructure, governance frameworks, agentic systems, Arabic NLP, AI investment strategy, and enterprise deployment methodology — combined with site visits to the UAE Cybersecurity Council, Core42's Khazna Data Centers, and ADNOC, as well as executive roundtables with policymakers.

"The Executive Chief AI Program is unlike any course I’ve attended," said Dr. Noura AlDhaheri, Chairman, DNA Investments. "It brings us directly to the AI creators, experts, and leaders, giving insight into the real challenges and the evolving landscape of AI. One of the most important lessons is that this field is constantly changing, so we must continually reinforce our knowledge and update our teams. AI is set to transform the way we do business; it’s a truly historic moment, and staying ahead is essential."

The Global AI Experts Driving Cohort 02

The confirmed instructors list for Cohort 02 brings together leading voices from across the global AI ecosystem, spanning sovereign investment, national-scale AI architecture, enterprise strategy, and frontier research. Among confirmed instructors are Dr. George Tilesch, Founder & President of PHI Institute for Augmented Intelligence; Dr. Andrew Jackson, Group Chief AI Officer at G42; Prof. Merouane Debbah, Professor & 6G Lab Director at Khalifa University; Prof. Nizar Habash, Professor at New York University Abu Dhabi; Dr. John Ashley, Chief Architect at AI Nations and Director of NVIDIA AI Technology Centers; Charbel Aoun, Smart City & Spaces Director – EMEA at NVIDIA; Jean-Christophe Bernardini, Partner & Managing Director at Boston Consulting Group (BCG); Faris Al Mazrui, Head of Technology at Mubadala Investment Company; Chiara Marcati, Chief AI Advisory and Business Officer at AI71; Jorge Colotto, Founder and CEO of AIdeology.ai. Additional instructors will be announced in the coming weeks; and Marco Tempest, Director of Innovation Hub at ETH Zürich.

Program Structure

The Executive Program for Chief AI Officer is a 10-day intensive comprising 10 modules, executive seminars, case labs, operating model workshops, site visits to UAE AI institutions, including Core42's Khazna data center, policymaker roundtables, and lifetime access to the CAIO alumni network. The program is designed for CAIOs, CTOs, CIOs, CISOs, public sector advisors, and senior digital transformation executives.

Early-bird enrollment for Cohort 2 is now open at https://polynome.ai/form.

Interested executives can request a consultation at academy@polynome.ai.

About Polynome Group

Polynome Group is a UAE-based company that builds enterprise AI solutions and executive education programs, bridging the gap between foundational AI models and measurable business outcomes. The company develops Visual and Voice Intelligence Platform — combining machine vision-powered video analytics with multi-channel conversational AI. Through the Polynome AI Academy and the Machines Can conference series, Polynome Group is shaping how leaders adopt and implement AI across the MENA region and beyond. Certified NVIDIA Solution Advisor. Dubai AI Seal Certified.

About Abu Dhabi School of Management

Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM) is a leading higher education institution in Abu Dhabi, accredited by the UAE Ministry of Education and multiple international bodies. ADSM is recognized for excellence in executive education and international partnerships, with 50+ UAE case studies and 20+ international MoUs with leading institutions.