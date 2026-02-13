Dubai: The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B), through its MOSIP project, and WSO2, a global leader in enterprise digital infrastructure technology, today announced a strategic collaboration to further the development of the open source single sign-on platform, eSignet, using a common technology stack.

This partnership aims to leverage WSO2’s global expertise in identity and access management (IAM) solutions with IIIT-B’s deep academic and research insights into digital public infrastructure (DPI) and open standards. eSignet, an open source platform designed to facilitate secure and seamless digital interactions, will benefit from this joint effort, focusing on enhanced features, security, and scalability for global deployment.

The collaboration will specifically focus on:

Joint efforts on a modern code base to power MOSIP’s eSignet and the WSO2 Identity Platform. This includes new features, and support for emerging global digital identity standards. Community Building: Working together to foster a vibrant, global developer community around eSignet, encouraging contributions and adoption by various governmental and private entities.

Working together to foster a vibrant, global developer community around eSignet, encouraging contributions and adoption by various governmental and private entities. Ecosystem Enablement: Providing technical guidance and support to organisations looking to implement eSignet for their single sign-on and digital identity needs.

"We are delighted to join forces with WSO2, a company with a proven track record in open source identity solutions," said Prof. S. Rajagopalan, president of the MOSIP program. "This collaboration is a significant step in strengthening eSignet’s technological foundation and ensuring its readiness to be a cornerstone of secure, open, and inclusive digital identity systems worldwide."

"WSO2 is committed to supporting open source initiatives that power digital public goods," commented Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana, founder and CEO of WSO2. "Our collaboration with IIIT-B and MOSIP will promote sustainable development and maintenance of open source solutions, bringing robust, standards-compliant single sign-on capabilities to more users and organizations globally."

About IIIT-B

The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) is a premier institution focused on research and education in Information Technology. Its MOSIP project builds and supports open source identity and credentialing solutions for adoption as digital public infrastructure.

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 is the largest independent software vendor providing open source API management, integration, and identity and access management (IAM) to thousands of enterprises and governments in over 90 countries. WSO2’s open-source, AI-driven, API-first approach frees developers and architects from vendor lock-in and enables rapid digital product creation. WSO2’s IAM offerings are listed as Digital Public Goods in the DPG Registry.