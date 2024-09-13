Dubai, UAE – Podeo, the fastest-growing podcast platform in the MENA region, unleashes today its latest exclusive distribution channel with Binary Media, a passenger experience platform that reshapes commutes for millions of taxi passengers across the UAE.

This partnership seamlessly integrates podcasts into Binary Media’s state-of-the-art In-Cab Connected TV (ICTV), enabling commuters to effortlessly explore captivating podcasts on every ride.

For the first time ever, Podeo-hosted podcasts can now be listened on-the-go, connecting with millions of monthly passengers across the UAE. With 198.44 million taxi riders recorded in Dubai alone in 2023, this partnership amplifies creators' reach to a massive and highly engaged audience - exclusively accessible through Podeo.

Powered by Binary Media’s advanced OS, this unique integration delivers immersive listening experiences, transforming every ride into a moment of discovery. With real-time insights directly accessible through Podeo’s industry-leading creator tool, this partnership reinforces the platform’s relentless pursuit to elevate creators to new heights and enable them to maximize their monetization.

Stefano Fallaha, CEO & Founder of Podeo, said: “This long-term partnership with Binary Media is turning every taxi ride into a journey of inspiration, exploration and entertainment. It’s a bold leap forward that shatters reach and monetization barriers, positioning Podeo as a global leader in content distribution and discoverability.”

Santosh Sarma, CEO & Co-founder of Binary Media, said: “Our partnership with Podeo perfectly aligns with Binary Media’s vision of making the journey as meaningful as the destination, turning idle travel time into opportunities for entertainment, discovery, relaxation, and productivity, setting a new standard for passenger experiences.”

With its distribution arsenal spanning across major airlines, leading streaming, chatting, and gaming apps, alongside its powerful ad-tech, Podeo is unlocking unmatched reach and revenue potential for podcasters. The platform’s end-to-end solutions and game-changing integrations have sparked a surge in creator migrations and an influx of thousands of creators, offering them unrivaled exposure and opportunities for next-level growth.

About Podeo:

Podeo is the largest audio creator platform in the MENA region that provides end-to-end AI-driven products for podcasters, listeners and brands — with exclusive distribution integrations across airlines, automotive, radio stations, ride-hailing and popular chat, gaming, and streaming apps. Podeo has firmly solidified its position as the unrivaled MENA leader in the podcast value-chain, powering over 50 million listeners worldwide and skyrocketing regional podcast supply by 50X to over 50,000 creators in less than two years. Founded in 2020 by Stefano Fallaha, Anthony Essaye and Mario Hayek, the trio is on a mission to democratize the power of stories and amplify voices to billions worldwide.

Learn more at podeo.co

About Binary Media:

Founded in the United States with its R&D hub in the UAE, Binary Media's Passenger Operating System (OS) powers the largest network of In-Cab Connected TV (ICTV) across the UAE and is set for rapid global expansion. As Intel predicts the passenger economy to reach $7 trillion, Binary Media leads the way in redefining passenger mobility. Its innovative OS integrates dynamic content, real-time updates, and targeted advertising, turning idle travel moments into opportunities for engagement, entertainment, and productivity, creating a new ecosystem for the future of mobility.

Learn more at binarymedia.io