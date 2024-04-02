Dubai, UAE, 02 April 2024 - PMKConsult, a leading project and commercial management consultancy, announces its collaboration with Surge for Water in addressing the critical issue of global water scarcity.

This partnership highlights PMKConsult's dedication to driving positive social impact beyond its business endeavours aligning with UAE’s sustainability goals locally and worldwide.

With over 2 billion people globally lacking access to safe water and more than 1 million deaths annually attributed to water-related diseases, the global water crisis remains a significant humanitarian challenge. In response, PMKConsult has joined forces with Surge for Water to support initiatives aimed at providing sustainable solutions to communities in need.

Founded in 2008, Surge invests in communities through safe water and sanitation solutions on a global scale to help end the cycle of poverty. Surge operates under a community-driven model, working hand-in-hand with local partners and community members to implement impactful solutions that have been sustainably designed.

Through this partnership, PMKConsult and Surge for Water are committed to investing in essential infrastructure, sanitation, hygiene, and menstrual health education. By addressing these fundamental needs, the collaboration seeks to empower underserved communities and break the cycle of poverty perpetuated by inadequate access to clean water.

Shilpa Alva, Founder and Executive Director, shared that Surge is “grateful to all partners for giving back to global communities and for raising awareness of the global water crisis. These partnerships will fund critical work in the communities we serve and encourage other supporters to become more involved with Surge’s mission. Hand-in-hand with our partners we can create a happier, healthier world.”

Kevin Woolley, CEO, PMKConsult said: "PMKConsult’s partnership with Surge for Water emphasizes our dedication to corporate social responsibility, and doing our part to provide resources to address the pressing issue of global water scarcity. By investing in initiatives that promote access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene education, we are not only supporting under privileged communities but also contributing to the UAE's vision of creating a more sustainable future for all."

By collaborating with Surge for Water, PMKConsult aims to play a meaningful role in improving the lives of those residing in underdeveloped communities.

For more information on Surge, visit http://surgeforwater.org