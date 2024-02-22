Dubai, UAE: Close on the heels of being recognized as a ‘strong performer’ in the maiden Forrester Wave™ report on Low-Code Platform for Citizen Developers, Kissflow today announced that it has earned the “Gold Tier” recognition in the Project Management Institute (PMI) Citizen Developer™ Education Suite. This is the highest-level partner tier in this prestigious program.

Project Management Institute (PMI) Citizen Developer™ Education Suite aims to provide educational resources, guiding principles, and best practices for businesses looking to embrace citizen development in their organization. As a leading low-code/ no-code platform that places user experience and simplicity as its core differentiators, Kissflow put its platform, people, and processes to the test to demonstrate its leadership in the citizen development arena.

By aligning with PMI's Global Citizen Developer Standards and getting Gold certified, Kissflow has demonstrated its commitment to the safe and scalable adoption of low-code and no-code technology for enterprise-wide adoption.

Kissflow completed the various tiers of requirements including certifying the workforce on Citizen Developer courses, presenting case studies, customer references, thought leadership, and webinars related to citizen development to achieve this.

Dinesh Varadarajan, Chief Product Officer at Kissflow said, “We strongly believe that Citizen Development is the future - and earning the PMI Gold Tier Certification further reaffirms our commitment to democratize low-code no-code technology. IDC projects that there will be 750 million cloud-native applications created worldwide by 2025 — more than the number of applications created in the past 40 years. This is the opportunity that lies ahead of us and having a structured framework to build a Citizen Developer Centre of Excellence will help us further the mission of unlocking the potential within every customer organization.”

"We are thrilled that Kissflow has achieved Gold tier of the Citizen Developer™ Partner Program. Their dedication to meeting our standards through our training and criteria demonstrates their leadership in the citizen development arena. Together, we look forward to advancing the global adoption of safe and scalable low-code and no-code solutions, providing businesses with the tools they need to thrive in the digital era" added, Claire Sanders, Manager, PMI Citizen Developer™.

Kissflow’s low-code no-code platform is helping organizations worldwide to embrace and accelerate their digital transformation efforts.

Kissflow’s low-code platform is currently being used by hundreds of global and Fortune 500 companies. 2023 has been a landmark one for Kissflow, having been featured across Gartner’s 2023 Competitive Landscape Report for Business Process Automation, named an established vendor in 2023 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of Customer for Enterprise Low-code Application Platforms, recognized in Low-code Development Platforms for Citizen Developers Landscape Q4 by Forrester.

About Kissflow:

Kissflow provides a low-code platform for enterprises to transform business operations. Kissflow transforms operations by fostering citizen development with its user-friendly interface for business users while enabling enterprise IT with a robust development & governance layer. Kissflow enables every enterprise user to build and manage apps, processes, tasks, analytics, integration, and collaboration in a unified platform.

Hundreds of global and Fortune 500 brands such as Pepsi, McDermott, Comcast, and Danone, rely on Kissflow to simplify their work. Kissflow has been featured and recognized as an industry leader by Gartner, Forrester and G2. Founded in 2004, Kissflow is an industry pioneer in the low-code / no-code space for digital operations and has a globally distributed workforce.

About Project Management Institute (PMI)

Project Management Institute (PMI) is the leading professional association for project management and the authority for a growing global community of millions of project professionals and individuals who use project management skills. Collectively, these professionals and “changemakers” consistently create better outcomes for businesses, communities, and society worldwide.

PMI empowers people to make ideas a reality. Through global advocacy, networking, collaboration, research, and education, PMI prepares organizations and individuals at every stage of their career journey to work smarter so they can drive success in a world of change.

Building on a proud legacy dating to 1969, PMI is a not-for-profit, for-purpose organization working in nearly every country around the world to advance careers, strengthen organizational success, and enable project professionals and changemakers with new skills and ways of working to maximize their impact. PMI offerings include globally recognized standards, certifications, online courses, thought leadership, tools, digital publications, and communities.

