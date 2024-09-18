Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Pluto, UAE’s leading end-to-end expense and account payables management platform, today announced its strategic partnership with neoleap, a trailblazing Saudi fintech company, renowned for its innovative financial solution. This collaboration, announced at the 24 Fintech conference in Riyadh, marks a significant milestone in Pluto's expansion into the Saudi market, enabling its global customer base to seamlessly extend their operations within the Kingdom.

With this partnership, Pluto will integrate its comprehensive corporate card and AI powered expense management platform with neoleap’s cutting-edge financial solutions, offering businesses in Saudi Arabia a streamlined approach to managing their finances. From instant issuance of unlimited corporate cards to end-to-end reimbursements, petty cash management, procurement, and accounts payable services, Pluto’s platform is designed to empower SMEs by simplifying and automating complex financial processes.

“We are thrilled to join forces with neoleap. This collaboration not only strengthens our presence in the Saudi market but also aligns with our mission to build the future of CFO finance tooling. Together with neoleap, we are poised to offer unparalleled financial solutions that will help businesses in Saudi Arabia manage their entire company spending within one collaborative and automated platform,” commented Mohammed Ridwan, Co-Founder and COO of Pluto.

"This partnership is another milestone in neoleap’s journey to empower businesses with our fintech solutions," said Mr. Abdullah Al-Ibrahim, CEO of neoleap. "By joining forces with Pluto, we aim to enhance digital payments, and provide innovative financial solutions that drive economic growth and efficiency for SMEs and large corporations.”

neoleap, recognised for its innovative approach to financial technology, provides a suite of services aimed at transforming the digital payments landscape in Saudi Arabia. By leveraging neoleap’s robust infrastructure, Pluto will be able to deliver enhanced financial management capabilities to a wide range of enterprises, from SMEs to multinational corporations.

This partnership is a significant step forward in Pluto’s growth strategy, following its recent achievements, including being ranked #1 in EMEA for Procure to Pay Solutions and recognised as a Top 10 provider globally in both Enterprise and SMB Expense Management by G2.