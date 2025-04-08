Dubai, UAE – Plus500, a leading global multi-asset fintech group, has officially launched its new UAE subsidiary, Plus500Gulf Securities LLC (“Plus500Gulf”), under a prestigious mainland license from the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). This expansion marks a major step in strengthening the Group’s presence in the UAE and the broader region.

The new SCA license enables Plus500 to expand its marketing initiatives and acquire customers more widely across the UAE mainland. Additionally, it provides the framework to broaden its local product offering beyond CFDs, with the ability to introduce share dealing, futures, and options on futures over time.

Building on two years of operations under a Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) license from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Plus500 group now holds 14 international licenses, serving over 30 million registered customers across more than 60 countries. The addition of an SCA license further reinforces the group’s status as one of the few industry players with dual local regulatory licenses in the UAE, highlighting its commitment to long-term investment and growth in the region.

As a listed company on the London Stock Exchange and a constituent of the prestigious FTSE250 and STOXX Europe 600 indexes, Plus500 is known for its proprietary, industry-leading technology, global recognition and unwavering focus on customer trust.

Through the SCA licensed operation, Plus500 is set to introduce bespoke trading solutions tailored for UAE-based traders, and to redefine the regional trading experience by offering traders with an exceptional and intuitive experience powered by Plus500’s signature trading solutions.

The expansion follows Plus500’s strong 2024 financial performance, with total revenue reaching approximately $768 million. The Group maintains a robust financial position, with cash balances of approximately $900 million as of December 31, 2024, and zero debt, further solidifying its status as a global leader in online trading.

About Plus500Gulf Securities LLC:

Plus500Gulf is the UAE-based subsidiary of Plus500 Ltd, a leading global multi-asset fintech group listed on the London Stock Exchange and a constituent of the FTSE 250 and STOXX Europe 600 indexes. With a newly acquired Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) license, Plus500Gulf is committed to providing innovative, technology-driven trading solutions tailored for traders in the UAE and the broader Gulf region. Plus500Gulf leverages Plus500’s industry-leading proprietary trading platform to deliver a seamless and secure trading experience.