Dubai, UAE: Playbook, the ultimate navigator for all food & beverage offers and experiences in the city, officially launches with a selection of over 1,200 things to do in Dubai. The lifestyle app gives users a super friendly, all-access and free-to-use listing of all ongoing restaurant and hospitality offers as well as experiences curated exclusively for Playbook users.

One of the top features of Playbook is its smart and sophisticated filtering system that allows anyone to sift through a fast-growing list that currently boasts 70+ Redeemable Pool & Beach Days, 90+ Set / Tasting Menus, 70+ Business Lunches, 180+ Brunches / Evening Brunches / Pool Brunches, 80+ Premium Dinners / Date Nights / Free Flowing evenings and 140+ Ladies Nights. Every search can be seamlessly narrowed down as close to every user’s needs as possible, making the app a one-click stop to a comprehensive selection of what’s on and where to go.

A homegrown concept that is the brainchild of Joshua Ashley-Collins and Omer Aslan Gurel, Playbook is a forward-thinking technology company built by the same team behind the Repeat App. The idea was born based on two key market insights. Firstly, the city is brimming with amazing offerings, particularly from F&B and hospitality outlets, but consumers don’t find them as they’re not advertised online and sometimes, not even visible from the venue’s own website or social media channels. And merchants want innovative ways to attract, retain and engage with their customers without discounting or doing ‘buy 1, get 1’, which can typically devalue their brand. Playbook aims to solve these pain points by allowing consumers and merchants to meet within one holistic ecosystem at the touch of a button.

What’s in it for the users?

With its filtering options that include location; price; days of the week; category such as ladies night, business lunch, and brunch; to keywords like redeemable pool days, set menus and themed evenings, Playbook empowers users to access their best ‘play’ offers, their way with an extensive list of over 1,200+ of the best in-house F&B offerings and 500+ trending, verified venues.

“We can assure our users that Playbook has the most comprehensive listings in the market, regularly updated by the team or the merchants themselves so they don’t have to go through numerous websites to find what they’re looking for, and can make quick and decisive plans for leisure in a matter of seconds through the app,” says Ashley-Collins, CEO of Playbook. As an added feature on top of ongoing offers, Playbook also creates one-of-a-kind F&B experiences, with a best price guarantee and unlimited usage, that can be purchased or sent to a friend via Whatsapp or email.

What’s in it for the merchants?

Playbook has been designed with every brand’s integrity in mind. Instead of ‘discount’, it focuses on value for great experiences. The app gives merchants the ability to push out their in-house offers within minutes directly to the users or pull them out when they reach capacity.

“It is in our best interest to differentiate ourselves through our creative experiences and F&B, lifestyle and wellness packages that will leave a longer lasting impact. We need a platform where we can showcase our regular and special offers and have the power to update them, whenever we need. Playbook looks promising and we are excited to take advantage of its easy-to-use ecosystem,” says Danelle Ruth Palang, Marketing and Communications Director, Dusit Thani Dubai and Oman, who has recently signed as Partner of Playbook.

With its advanced data collection capabilities, Playbook can also send personal recommendations based on previous behavior, trending offers, and current location. Finally, merchants who sign up as Partners have the flexibility to curate experiences that Playbook will be regularly promoting as offers that users can only find on the app.

While currently available in the UAE, its team of young and talented entrepreneurs are driven to scale quickly to multiple markets and further revolutionize current habits for finding every city’s best F&B offers. Playbook’s vision is to become the handiest navigator for all residents and tourists looking for unique experiences and the best value for F&B adventures, found exclusively on the Playbook app.