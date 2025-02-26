With the MENA region's entertainment and events industry projected to reach $76.67B by 2028, Platinumlist is shaping the future of live experiences through regional digital innovation, operational efficiency, and market leadership.

Dubai, UAE — Platinumlist, a leading online ticketing platform in the MENA region, has reached a milestone of over 3 million mobile app downloads since its 2021 launch. The platform, created in 2008, has evolved from a traditional ticketing service into an integrated digital entertainment ecosystem, offering encrypted tickets, ticket transfer options, ticket exchange, and enhanced security — all in one app.

Following the GCC’s Digital Economy trends Platinumlist has established market leadership through mobile-first solutions prioritising user convenience, security, and engagement. "Mobile ticketing has driven our growth — the app now functions as both a booking tool and a ticket, with secure resale capabilities. We've seen significant growth since launching this ticketing functionality in 2024," said Cosmin Ivan, CEO of Platinumlist.

The platform's flagship innovation, SafeTicket, uses dynamic QR code technology that updates multiple times per minute to prevent screenshot fraud. According to Platinumlist's internal data, this security measure has cut ticket fraud by 85%, with only three to ten fraudulent accounts detected monthly. Furthermore, the platform's secure fan-to-fan sale feature has grown 600% in usage over the last quarter, enhancing transaction transparency and protecting users. The company's innovative approach continues driving growth, demonstrated by consistent top rankings in the iOS App Store and Huawei AppGallery, which showcased its impact on Burj Khalifa. Three key market factors support this success: the MENA region's entertainment market projection of $76.67 billion by 2028, rapid digital adoption through mobile-first consumer behaviour, and the secondary ticket market's growth from $3.39 billion in 2024 to $6.66 billion by 2033.

For 2025, Platinumlist is developing new user engagement initiatives. "We're creating a membership program “Plus” with points and exclusive discounts to strengthen customer relationships. We're also exploring a digital wallet for faster, more secure in-app payments to streamline checkout and enable personalised offers," concluded Cosmin Ivan, CEO of Platinumlist.

Through mobile tickets, Platinumlist strengthens its commitment to sustainability initiatives, a crucial aspect for MENA consumers. With 35% of the MENA population expressing interest in eco-friendly practices and willing to pay 9.7% more for sustainable products, Platinumlist is strengthening its environmental commitment. The company's expanded digital ticketing solutions reduce paper dependency, with the shift to mobile ticketing already cutting paper usage by over 50% compared to previous years.

As MENA's entertainment industry embraces digital transformation, Platinumlist delivers seamless, secure, and sustainable solutions for the region's evolving entertainment needs.

About the company

Platinumlist is a leading online ticketing platform in the Middle East. Users can follow their favourite artists, get notifications for local performances, and enjoy secure and convenient event access. Furthermore, Platinumlist supports event organisers with advanced tools like reporting, seat mapping, and dynamic QR codes, covering everything from setup and management to digital marketing, on-site ticket scanning, and sales.

Since 2008, the platform has supported various events, from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to smaller gatherings, working with clients in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, and Oman. As a leading entertainment brand in the region, it serves tens of millions of fans annually across concerts, cultural events, and more.