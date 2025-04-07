Dubai, UAE – PlanRadar, a leading digital platform for documentation, communication, and reporting in construction, facility management, and real estate projects, is set to participate in IPS Congress 2025, taking place from April 14-16, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. As the property sector embraces digital transformation, PlanRadar will take part in the high-profile panel discussion "PropTech Innovation Showcase: From Manpower to Tech-Power – How Modern Property Management is Transitioning from Labor-Intensive to Technology-Intensive."

Vitaly Berezka, Regional Head for Central Asia, MENA & APAC at PlanRadar, will join an expert panel to explore how PropTech is revolutionizing traditional property management workflows, reducing reliance on manual processes, and paving the way for a technology-driven approach to operations. The discussion will bring together industry leaders to highlight the latest innovations shaping the property and real estate management sector, offering key insights into how businesses can successfully navigate the shift from labour-intensive to tech-powered solutions.

The Rising Demand for PropTech in 2025

The demand for PropTech solutions has never been more critical as the real estate and property management industries face mounting pressures from rising operational costs, increasing tenant expectations, and the need for digital transformation. A recent report by PwC and the Urban Land Institute highlights that 83% of real estate executives worldwide believe digital adoption is essential for maintaining a competitive edge. Traditional property management models, which rely heavily on manual workflows, extensive paperwork, and high labour costs, are no longer sustainable in a rapidly evolving market.

PropTech is addressing these challenges through automation, digital workflows, and AI-driven analytics, allowing property managers to optimize resource allocation, improve decision-making, and cut operational costs by up to 30%. By leveraging cloud-based platforms, real-time reporting, and predictive maintenance tools, companies can shift from reactive management to a proactive, tech-enabled approach that enhances building efficiency, reduces downtime, and increases tenant satisfaction.

PropTech Adoption in the UAE: A Fast-Growing Market

The UAE has emerged as a regional leader in PropTech adoption, aligning with global markets through strong government-backed smart city initiatives and a forward-thinking regulatory framework. The country’s commitment to digital transformation, sustainability, and infrastructure modernization is driving accelerated adoption of technology-driven property management solutions.

Beyond efficiency, PropTech is playing a crucial role in sustainability and regulatory compliance, enabling real estate firms to meet environmental targets and adhere to green building standards. As ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) criteria become a priority for investors and stakeholders, smart PropTech solutions help businesses track energy consumption, automate compliance reporting, and reduce carbon footprints. With the UAE real estate sector embracing digital transformation at an unprecedented pace, IPS Congress 2025 will provide an ideal platform to explore the latest trends, innovations, and best practices in PropTech adoption.

PlanRadar’s participation at IPS Congress 2025 reinforces its commitment to empowering property professionals with smart, data-driven solutions that optimize efficiency, enhance compliance, and drive long-term value in the real estate sector.

About PlanRadar

PlanRadar is a leading platform for digital documentation, communication and reporting in construction, facility management and real estate projects. It enables customers to work more efficiently, enhance quality and achieve full project transparency. By improving collaboration and providing access to real-time data, PlanRadar’s easy-to-use platform adds value to every person involved in a building’s lifecycle, with flexible capabilities for all company sizes and processes. Today, PlanRadar serves more than 150,000 users across 75+ countries.