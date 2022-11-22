Dubai, UAE: PlanRadar, Europe’s leading field management platform for documentation, task management and communication in construction and real estate projects, has announced its participation in The Big 5 Dubai.

The Big 5 Dubai, the largest building trade show in The Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region (MEASA) region is taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 5th to 8th December 2022. The event will be a destination for the global construction community providing access to the latest cutting-edge innovation and knowledge in the construction industry.

PlanRadar will be showcasing how its digital solution is helping construction and real estate companies to improve productivity and efficiency across the entire building life cycle.

In a complex industry such as construction, communication and collaboration between different teams and project stakeholders play a critical role in delivering high quality projects. PlanRadar’s cloud-based platform provides a centralized source for all project information and communication, accessible anytime, anywhere. All project-related information is securely stored in one place and can be easily accessed by anyone involved in the project.

The software’s intuitive interface makes it easy to find the latest versions of documents, plans and drawings, and to track construction progress with real-time data and detailed reports. All stakeholders can stay up to date on the status of a project and can quickly identify and resolve issues.

Facilities managers attending the event will be able to get a closer look at how PlanRadar’s platform can help to streamline facilities management and building operations. By digitising daily tasks and inspections, facilities managers will have full control over operating costs while making it easy to schedule and track maintenance tasks and daily inspections. This reduces downtime and ensures that the facility is always running at peak efficiency.

New QR codes functionality

PlanRadar will be introducing its new QR codes functionality, allowing users to streamline their facility management and construction site processes and save time. QR codes can be placed around a site to track location-specific issues or assets.

By scanning the QR code with their mobile device camera, users can instantly access the linked ticket (task/asset information). This makes it fast and simple to reference specific details while at a construction site or when maintaining facilities.

PlanRadar currently supports a similar integration and workflow using near field technology, with the ability to link NFC tags to Tickets. With the addition of QR codes, users can now select their preferred technology to work on-site with PlanRadar.

Ibrahim Imam, PlanRadar Co-Founder and Co-CEO commented, “There is no doubt that technology is shaping the future of the construction and real estate industry. Incorporating digital solutions such as PlanRadar will help to deliver more eco-friendly projects as well as improving productivity across the building lifecycle. With our participation in The Big 5, we aim to help construction companies move towards sustainable construction and delivering high-quality projects on time and on-budget.”

Showcasing how PlanRadar Platform can improve productivity across the building lifecycle, PlanRadar representatives will be available at Booth SS2-F119, Sheikh Saeed 2.

To find out more about PlanRadar’s digital solutions to streamline construction and real estate projects and the wider platform, please visit - https://www.planradar.com/ae

About PlanRadar

PlanRadar is an award-winning, digital SaaS field management platform for documentation, task management and communication in construction and real estate projects. The platform operates across the globe, currently in over 60 markets. PlanRadar digitises all daily processes and communication across real estate and construction. The platform connects all project stakeholders and provides real-time access to valuable project data, enabling teams to increase quality, cut costs and realise work faster. The easy-to- use platform adds value to every person involved in a building’s lifecycle, from contractors and engineers to property managers and owners, with flexible capabilities for all company sizes and processes. Today, over 100,000 professionals are using PlanRadar to track, connect and solve issues on- and off-site. PlanRadar is currently available in 19 languages, and can be used across all IOS, Windows and Android devices. Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, PlanRadar has offices across the globe and is planning to open an additional 8 entities in 2022.