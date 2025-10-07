Dubai, UAE – PizzaExpress UAE is taking its dining experience to the next level with the introduction of the Loyalty Progressive WebApp – PE Club, designed to reward every bite with instant benefits, exclusive rewards, and a seamless digital dining journey across its nine UAE outlets.

The PE Club Loyalty Program reflects PizzaExpress’ commitment to customer value and digital innovation, ensuring every dining experience is rewarding from the very first order.

“At PizzaExpress, we’ve always believed in creating memorable dining experiences. With the launch of the PE Club, we’re taking that commitment a step further by rewarding our guests instantly and consistently,” Prashanth Menon, Regional Director – MENA, PizzaExpress. “This new loyalty WebApp not only offers value but also reflects our investment in digital solutions to enhance customer convenience and engagement.”

Instant Rewards, Every Time

Through the WebApp, customers will gain access to a wide range of benefits designed to make every dining experience more rewarding. Key features include:

Instant Gratification – Guests receive immediate rewards upon signing up, including a special launch offer of 25% discount plus a complimentary dessert .

– Guests receive immediate rewards upon signing up, including a special launch offer of . Dough Points – Earn points on every spend and redeem them against meals, treats, or experiences across PizzaExpress outlets.

– Earn points on every spend and redeem them against meals, treats, or experiences across PizzaExpress outlets. Exclusive Offers – Access members-only promotions, seasonal specials, and curated experiences.

– Access members-only promotions, seasonal specials, and curated experiences. Ease of Use – A simple, seamless registration process that allows users to start earning rewards within minutes.

The PE Club WebApp is available for signup starting September 2025. Customers can register within minutes and start earning rewards immediately upon their first visit.

With this initiative, PizzaExpress aims to position itself as one of the UAE’s most customer-centric casual dining brands, offering value, convenience, and innovation at every touchpoint.

About PizzaExpress UAE