Dubai, UAE – PizzaExpress UAE is taking its dining experience to the next level with the introduction of the Loyalty Progressive WebApp – PE Club, designed to reward every bite with instant benefits, exclusive rewards, and a seamless digital dining journey across its nine UAE outlets.
The PE Club Loyalty Program reflects PizzaExpress’ commitment to customer value and digital innovation, ensuring every dining experience is rewarding from the very first order.
“At PizzaExpress, we’ve always believed in creating memorable dining experiences. With the launch of the PE Club, we’re taking that commitment a step further by rewarding our guests instantly and consistently,” Prashanth Menon, Regional Director – MENA, PizzaExpress. “This new loyalty WebApp not only offers value but also reflects our investment in digital solutions to enhance customer convenience and engagement.”
Instant Rewards, Every Time
Through the WebApp, customers will gain access to a wide range of benefits designed to make every dining experience more rewarding. Key features include:
- Instant Gratification – Guests receive immediate rewards upon signing up, including a special launch offer of 25% discount plus a complimentary dessert.
- Dough Points – Earn points on every spend and redeem them against meals, treats, or experiences across PizzaExpress outlets.
- Exclusive Offers – Access members-only promotions, seasonal specials, and curated experiences.
- Ease of Use – A simple, seamless registration process that allows users to start earning rewards within minutes.
The PE Club WebApp is available for signup starting September 2025. Customers can register within minutes and start earning rewards immediately upon their first visit.
With this initiative, PizzaExpress aims to position itself as one of the UAE’s most customer-centric casual dining brands, offering value, convenience, and innovation at every touchpoint.
About PizzaExpress UAE
- At PizzaExpress, a pizza doesn’t mean just dinnertime, it means showtime. We make every moment matter for all our pizza fans – no matter how big, or small through our Piccolo menu.
- We are known for three things. The original maker of ‘proper pizza’ in the UK, our distinctive black and white uniform stripes and our delicious Dough Balls.
- Today, PizzaExpress has nearly 360 pizzerias in the UK, remodelling restaurants at pace, alongside opening new & relocated pizzerias offering the icons our pizza fans know and love including Dough Balls, American Hot and the Sloppy Giuseppe, as well as vegan or gluten-free options, and lighter pasta and salad dishes.
- We are proudly an omnichannel brand, offering dine-in, dine out (including via our owned delivery platform) and have an extensive retail business, where we are present within 4,000 supermarkets and hold the title as the number one chilled pizza brand (featuring both original and iconic classics), number one salad dressing and the number one pizza dough proposition too.
- We expanded into new concepts and formats and in 2024, opening at London Gatwick Airport and launching a pizza pod in the carpark of a Tesco Extra in Southampton. It’s through these various channels that we can uniquely reach customers with great pizza, wherever and however they want to enjoy it.
- Globally, we have owned operations in Hong Kong and the UAE, as well as franchise operations across Asia, Middle East and Europe. We have 110 international and franchise sites, with a target of reaching 1000 restaurants globally (including the UK) by 2030.
- PizzaExpress’ digital transformation continues at pace – with over 3 million customers now in the PizzaExpress Club – retaining its position as an industry leading loyalty scheme. Customers earn treats on the house every time they dine, from free children’s meals for loyal members to Dough Balls just for signing up.
- Learn more about PizzaExpress including the story of how Peter Boizot founded the brand in Soho in 1965 at https://www.pizzaexpress.com/about-us.