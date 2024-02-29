Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: As part of the International Medical Center's ongoing efforts to fulfill its ambitions and grow its reach throughout the Makkah Province, particularly the Obhur region north of Jeddah, Dr. Walid Fitaihi, CEO and Chairman of the board of directors of IMC, announced the launch of the hospital complex project in Obhur on the northern coasts of Jeddah. Representing Dar Al-Handasah at the signing ceremony was Eng. Said Hayek, Director of Operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who marked the agreement for design services, alongside Dr. Rehab Reda, CEO of Midrar, offering the PMC services.

The event was attended by IMC board members, as well as the executive management group and representatives of both consulting firms that the IMC selected to initiate work on the construction site for its brand new cutting-edge headquarters. With regard to the new project, Dr. Walid Fitaihi stated: "Hospital in Obhur covers an area of 20,800 square meters, to provide our patients—many of whom are in northern Jeddah—with access to our top-notch services. And to finish the job we began in 2006, when we established ourselves as the most trustworthy healthcare providers in the region by emphasizing the holistic approach to medicine, which focuses on treating the body, mind, and soul." He further added that in order to meet a broader range of medical needs, the new hospital will include specialized centers equipped with all the necessary preventive, curative, and rehabilitative healthcare options, under the guidance of a distinguished team of medical professionals who hold the highest academic degrees in their precise areas of specialization.

Along with ensuring the presence of the latest medical equipment at the state-of-the-art facility, Dr. Walid Fitaihi emphasized that the new hospital will rank among the best in the region and across the Kingdom. He also highlighted that a commitment to the highest standards of excellence will be maintained across all medical units, including the outpatient department, ambulatory care, laboratory, radiology, emergency, day surgery, rehabilitation as well as physical therapy, nutrition and dietetics, home health care, and various other medical departments.

Following the signing ceremony, Eng. Said Hayek expressed his gratitude, on behalf of Dar Al-Handasah’s, for the trust granted to them by the International Medical Center, stressing their full readiness to commit to all the necessary requirements for the project to be completed in a timely manner, while adhering to the highest design standards. He proceeded to say, "As a member of Midrar Group, we will use every resource at our disposal with the best knowledge and skills in the world to realize the International Medical Center's vision for this new project, which will be a major milestone in the health sector."

Likewise, the CEO of Midrar, Dr. Rehab Reda, conveyed his appreciation for the confidence placed in them to handle the project management, citing Midrar's long history as a construction partner for IMC and reiterated their honor to be involved in the development of the new premises in northern Jeddah.

It is worth mentioning that the International Medical Center’s new branch in Obhur is part of a series of planned expansion projects that will be unveiled one after another in the upcoming future. Most notably, the hospital complex in Makkah which is anticipated to commence operations before the end of 2024.