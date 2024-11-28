Muscat: Sohar International, Oman’s leading bank, has launched its fully digital E-Mandate – Direct Debit product, a transformative solution designed to streamline recurring debit transactions. This cutting-edge product underscores Sohar International’s commitment to financial innovation and reinforces its position as a key enabler of digital transformation in Oman’s banking sector. The E-Mandate product enhances convenience, security, and efficiency for both corporate and individual clients by digitizing the traditionally manual registration process for recurring payments. By leveraging Sohar International’s state of the art internet banking platform, customers can now submit their Direct Debit requests electronically, eliminating the need for physical forms or manual interventions. Payers receive notifications via email or sms and can approve or reject mandates directly through mobile or internet banking application, provided their bank supports E Mandate services.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sajeel Bashiruddin, Chief Digital Officer at Sohar International, stated: “The introduction of the E-Mandate product marks a significant milestone in Oman’s digitalization journey. It strengthens our role as a key player in the nation’s evolving financial ecosystem and aligns with our strategic objective to provide seamless, secure, and efficient digital payment solutions to our customers. As we expand our customer base, we expect a notable increase in online transactions, further driving the digital shift in Oman’s financial landscape. Innovation remains at the heart of our strategy. The E-Mandate product not only sets new industry standards but also responds to the dynamic needs of the market, ensuring that our services are both forward-thinking and aligned with global best practices. This initiative exemplifies our ongoing commitment to transforming banking experiences and delivering exceptional value to businesses and individuals alike.”

The E-Mandate solution significantly enhances Oman’s payment infrastructure by reducing reliance on post-dated cheques and simplifying the collection process for recurring payments such as rent, fees, and installments. By minimizing paper usage, this eco-friendly approach supports environmental sustainability while providing a more efficient and cost-effective way to manage financial commitments. Individuals and businesses benefit from improved cash flow, while operational costs decrease through a streamlined, fully digital collection process, ultimately fostering a greener future for Oman.

Designed in full compliance with national payment laws, the E-Mandate service empowers businesses with end-to-end visibility and control over their receivables. Corporate clients can leverage Sohar International’s API capabilities to seamlessly integrate Emandate services within their own applications/websites, while retail customers benefit from a user-friendly mobile application that offers real-time tracking and management of their financial commitments, ensuring greater control and transparency.

As a forward-thinking institution, Sohar International remains committed to integrating innovative technologies into its banking services. With the introduction of the E-Mandate, the Bank reinforces its strategic vision to foster financial growth through accessible, secure, and efficient solutions, paving the way for a more advanced and resilient financial ecosystem in Oman.

