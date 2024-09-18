The company will begin its operations locally with interactive experiences inspired by authentic Saudi heritage and Islamic history before expanding internationally

RIYADH – PIF has announced today the establishment of the National Interactive Entertainment Company (QSAS), to develop immersive storytelling experiences, inspired by authentic Saudi heritage and Islamic history.

The company will specialize in developing, owning and operating world-class interactive exhibitions across Saudi Arabia, which will contribute to meeting the growing demand for high-quality cultural experiences for pilgrims, and tourists.

QSAS will present various types of interactive exhibitions, including permanent and touring exhibitions, to provide multisensory immersive experiences, which will enhance the local culture and tourism sectors. The company will contribute to the localization of knowledge and technology for the private sector content creation industry, which will contribute to supporting Saudi Arabia’s position in this fast-growing sector regionally and globally.

QSAS, derived from an Arabic word meaning “stories,” will aim to enrich visitors’ experiences, especially for those interested in culture. It will highlight important historical milestones and inspiring personalities from Saudi Arabia and worldwide. The company will launch locally with exhibitions that tell stories inspired by Islamic history and Saudi heritage before expanding later to global markets and diversifying the sources of storytelling content.

The establishment of QSAS is in line with PIF’s strategy to enable the private sector locally through partnerships in areas such as building, construction, event management and technology. The setting up of QSAS is expected to contribute to the creation of more than 11,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2030.

Mishary Alibraheem, Head of Entertainment, Leisure, Sports and Education, MENA Direct Investments at PIF, said: “The tourism and entertainment sector is a strategic local priority for PIF, as we focus on enriching the tourism and entertainment experience. QSAS will contribute to strengthening Saudi Arabia’s position as an attractive tourist destination with storytelling inspired by history, culture and heritage, and will invest in local talent to build new economic activity focused on providing interactive experiences; a sector which is witnessing significant global growth."

QSAS will complement other PIF investments in the entertainment and leisure sector, including the Diriyah giga-project, and the recently launched Dan Company, which focuses on agri-and eco-tourism. It also aligns with the objectives of the Pilgrim Experience Program: a Vision 2030 initiative which aims to build capacity for 30 million pilgrims by 2030, as well as with the Ministry of Tourism’s National Tourism Strategy to attract 150 million visitors annually by the same timescale through enriching the visitor experience.

About PIF:

PIF is the investment engine driving economic transformation for Saudi Arabia and the world. With an ambitious program to deliver Vision 2030, PIF invests in projects, companies and partners to diversify the Saudi economy, stimulate growth in every major sector, and create new opportunities for investment and employment.

And as a global investor and catalyst of change, PIF actively partners with the most pioneering organizations across the world to accelerate their growth, and transfer the technology and knowledge needed to build industry ecosystems of the future.

Since 2017, PIF has established 95 companies and injects at least SAR 150 billion into the local economy each year. Through strategic investments and partnerships across the Saudi public and private sector, PIF is driving the transition to a more sustainable economy, and laying the foundations for local and international partners to invest in the economic and societal transformation of Saudi Arabia.

For more information, visit the website at www.pif.gov.sa