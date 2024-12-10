The launch comes as Saudi Arabia is expanding its hospitality and tourism offerings

Adeera aims to complement the various international brands already in Saudi Arabia and expand opportunities for Saudi talent and the private sector

RIYADH – PIF today announced the launch of the Hotel Management Company (Adeera), a new hospitality management firm that will operate and manage hotels, combining the highest industry standards with timeless authentic Saudi hospitality.

Adeera, a wholly owned PIF company, will be a national champion, leading the Saudi hospitality sector and enhancing local talent and expertise. It aims to build new world-class Saudi hotel brands and to enhance the capacity of the local sector by launching programs for training and skills development, in cooperation with international hospitality specialists.

At a time when Saudi Arabia is cementing its place as a major tourism destination, the company seeks to introduce a portfolio of distinctive Saudi hotel brands, serving various segments from mid-range to ultra-luxury, for different categories of visitor. It will unlock new business opportunities, focusing on the Saudi hospitality experience, working with hotel developers to maximize the contribution from the local private sector.

Khalid Johar, Co-head of Local Real Estate Portfolio at PIF, said: “The launch of Adeera comes at a pivotal time when Saudi Arabia is expanding its hospitality and tourism offerings. The company has the opportunity to grow the sector by introducing new hotel brands as the country is establishing itself as a major tourism destination. Adeera’s unique focus on Saudi culture and traditions will provide a distinctive edge.”

The establishment of Adeera underlines PIF's role as an industry enabler in developing Saudi Arabia's strategic sectors, driving economic growth and diversification. It follows a series of significant investments by PIF in both the tourism and real estate sectors. This includes investments such as the hospitality company Boutique Group – which specializes in developing historic and cultural palaces into luxury boutique hotels – the agri-tourism company Dan and the tourism investment company Asfar. Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy aims to attract 150 million visitors and have tourism contribute 10% of the nation’s GDP by 2030.

About PIF

PIF is the investment engine driving economic transformation for Saudi Arabia and the world. With an ambitious program to deliver Vision 2030, PIF invests in projects, companies and partners to diversify the Saudi economy, stimulate growth in every major sector, and create new opportunities for investment and employment. And as a global investor and catalyst of change, PIF actively partners with the most pioneering organizations across the world to accelerate their growth, and transfer the technology and knowledge needed to build industry ecosystems of the future.

Since 2017, PIF has established 99 companies and is driving the transition to a more sustainable economy through strategic investments and partnerships across the Saudi public and private sector. PIF is laying the foundations for local and international partners to invest in the economic and societal transformation of Saudi Arabia.

For more information, visit the website at www.pif.gov.sa

