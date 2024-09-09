As one of the leading Pilot training center based In UAE, Pier Seven Aviation is eager to showcase its cutting-edge training solutions and connect with aspiring aviation professionals and industry leaders at this landmark event.

The Air Expo Abu Dhabi, scheduled for November 19-21st, is one of the world’s largest gatherings of industry leaders, innovative exhibitors, and aviation enthusiasts. This year’s expo will see Pier Seven Aviation reinforcing its dedication to fostering aviation careers, particularly in the Asia and Middle East region, which continues to experience steady growth in the aviation sector.

“At Pier Seven Aviation, we are committed to shaping the future of aviation by offering world-class training and career opportunities,” said Captain Abhishek Nadkarni, Chief Executive Officer & Accountable Manager at Pier Seven Aviation. “Air Expo Abu Dhabi 2024 provides an excellent platform for us to highlight our latest pilot training programs, showcase our immersive VR pilot experience, and engage with industry partners, and aviation professionals. We look forward to sharing how our tailored programs are designed to meet the evolving needs of the aviation industry in the Middle East and beyond.”

Visitors to the Pier Seven Aviation booth will have the opportunity to explore a range of interactive learning sessions, participate in our VR pilot experience, engage with Pier Seven Aviation team, and learn more about our comprehensive training programs. From pilot type ratings to customized airline training solutions, Pier Seven Aviation is dedicated to equipping individuals with the skills needed to excel in the aviation industry.

Additionally, Capt Abhisek will be a speaker at the Middle East Aviation career conference which will be hosting a series of informative sessions and valuable insights into career development and industry trends. These sessions aim to provide attendees with a deeper understanding of the diverse career paths available within aviation and the innovative training solutions Pier Seven Aviation offers.

Pier Seven Aviation Training Academy invites all attendees to visit their booth at Air Expo Abu Dhabi 2024 and discover how they can take the next step in their aviation careers.



About Pier Seven Aviation

Training Academy With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Pier Seven offers a comprehensive range of accredited courses designed to prepare individuals for successful careers in the aviation industry. As an EASA-approved and soon-to-be GCAA-approved training center, our mission is to deliver world-class training solutions that meet the evolving demands of the global aviation market while maintaining the highest standards of quality and professionalism..

About Air Expo Abu Dhabi 2024

Air Expo Abu Dhabi is the foremost event for leaders in the aviation and aerospace sectors. Over three exciting days, industry stakeholders and thought leaders will converge to tackle the sector’s most significant challenges and examine forthcoming opportunities. This premier event promises to be a critical forum for discussion and advancement in the field.