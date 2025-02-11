Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association Gulf (PHRMAG) is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Executive Committee (EC) for the term 2025–2027. This diverse and accomplished group of industry leaders is dedicated to fostering innovation, collaboration, and sustainable access to life-saving medicines across the Gulf region.

Founded in 2005, PHRMAG represents 29 leading global biopharmaceutical research companies in the region. Dedicated to advancing innovation and patient care, the association collaborates with health authorities and healthcare systems to enhance access to treatments while ensuring transparency and ethical conduct through its globally aligned Code of Ethics.

The newly appointed EC includes Sameh Elfangary, as Chairman and Cluster President at AstraZeneca GCC & Pakistan; Ashraf Mallak, Vice Chairman and Managing Director GCC at MSD; Ahmed Abu El Fadl, EC Member and General Manager Gulf at Merck Serono; Diederik Kok, EC Member and Head of GCC at Biogen; Elhussein Abdellatif, EC Member and General Manager Gulf Levant at AbbVie Biopharmaceuticals GmbH; Mazen Bachir, the former Chairman and now serving as EC Member and Regional Director Gulf, Levant & Emerging Markets at Abbott; and Pedro Matos Rosa, EC Member and General Manager at Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicines Gulf.

Sameh Elfangary, the newly appointed Chairman, said "I am both honored and humbled to lead PHRMAG’s Executive Committee for the 2025–2027 term. On behalf of the member companies, I would like to extend our gratitude to the former Chairman, Mazen Bachir and the outgoing EC for their invaluable leadership contributions over the last couple of years, which further builds on the solid 20-year foundation of PHRMAG. The healthcare ecosystem in our region is undergoing fast-paced transformation, bringing novel mix of opportunities and challenges. As we move forward, together we will collaborate to shape an even more thriving future, and we will remain dedicated to the PHRMAG’s mission of fostering innovation, sustaining an equitable patient access to life-changing care, while we continue championing transparency and integrity.”

Key achievements of PHRMAG’s 2023–2025 term and Executive Committee include strengthening industry collaboration with key stakeholders such as the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) and the Department of Health Abu Dhabi to advance sustainable healthcare initiatives. The outgoing committee successfully engaged in pivotal events like Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week and the BIO International Convention, reinforcing the Gulf region’s position as a leader in pharmaceutical innovation.

PHRMAG’s Working Groups also made significant contributions during this term, driving impactful initiatives across various areas. The Ethics & Compliance Working Group continued to champion ethical practices, fostering trust and transparency throughout the industry. The IP Policy Working Group made considerable strides in emphasizing on intellectual property frameworks and facilitating dialogue on regulatory policies to enable access to innovative treatments. Notably, in 2024, one of PHRMAG’s collaborations included partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the GCC Patent Office to host a pivotal roundtable on the state of intellectual property in the GCC, highlighting the critical role of robust IP protections in shaping the region’s patent ecosystem.

PHRMAG extends its gratitude to the outgoing committee for their tireless efforts and dedication to advancing healthcare in the Gulf. Their leadership has significantly impacted the pharmaceutical landscape, creating a lasting legacy of innovation and progress.

-Ends-

About PHRMAG

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association Gulf (PHRMAG) was founded in 2005 and represents 29 of the leading global innovative biopharmaceutical research companies in the Gulf region. Our member companies are devoted to innovating and developing medicines that enable patients to live longer, healthier, and more productive lives.

PHRMAG’s mission is to foster relationships with health authorities and healthcare systems to enhance provisions for patients and create a transparent environment for biopharmaceutical companies. Based on our globally-aligned Code of Ethics, we ensure responsible and transparent conduct. We shape the future of healthcare, improve patient outcomes, and enhance the value of the biopharmaceutical industry to drive progress in the Gulf Region.

PHRMAG is committed to partnering with policymakers to support innovative medical research, yield progress for patients of today, and provide hope for the treatments and cures of tomorrow across the Gulf Region. For more information about PHRMAG and its initiatives, please visit https://phrmag.com/

Media Contact (Agency)

Nausheen.Shamsher@proglobal.ae