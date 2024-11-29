Dubai, UAE: ONE Development, a homegrown boutique developer with offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, has announced that the first phase of its innovative flagship project, Laguna Residence, completely sold out within less than one month of its official launch, a milestone that highlights the growth in trust shown by local and international investors in the UAE’s vibrant real estate market and the unique appeal of this pioneering development.

Laguna Residence, located in the heart of Dubai’s City of Arabia, is the UAE’s first AI-integrated residential community, introducing cutting-edge technology to enhance urban living. The development features the region’s first sandy beach lagoon set on a podium surrounded by soothing landscapes and offers a range of meticulously designed units, from studios to three-bedroom apartments, duplexes and “Skyhomes”, all with panoramic views of the Dubai skyline. Residents benefit from AI-powered services and sustainability-focused features and enjoy easy access to over 40 world-class amenities. Phase two of the project will soon be released to the market and will also incorporate these convenient and lifestyle enhancing elements.

Sales data has revealed significant interest from a globally diverse mix of investors, highlighting the interest that Laguna Residence has generated, making it a desirable development that blends innovation with dynamic investment opportunities.

“This milestone demonstrates the growing confidence of local and global investors in Dubai’s real estate sector, and the trust that the market has shown in ONE Development’s ability to create and deliver visionary projects,” said Ali Al Gebely, Founder and Chairman of ONE Development. “Laguna Residence is a testament to our mission of creating unique communities that define the future of urban living while attracting investment that supports Dubai’s long-term growth. The project is a perfect example of how individual elements can come together in a relationship that combines our unique AI-infused infrastructure and services with comfort and style.”

ONE Development’s commitment to global expansion was recently highlighted by the success of its first international collaboration with Doo Properties, the globally recognised property experts who now represent One Development in China as the result of an agreement signed just 23 days after Laguna Residence’s launch. This strategic alliance reflects the developer’s dedication to expanding its international footprint and creating opportunities that appeal to investors worldwide.

About ONE Development:

ONE Development is a UAE-based boutique developer with offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, committed to creating unique, sustainable communities that connect people and places. Through the central pillars of innovation, technology, community and sustainability, the company provides a variety of living spaces that reflect its customers' aspirations for rare and exclusive lifestyle experiences. ONE Development offers a fresh perspective on urban style and elegance, seamlessly integrating artificial intelligence into its communities.

