RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - During the activities of the first day of the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Pfizer and Lifera, a PIF Company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to discuss cooperation opportunities in the localization of the pharmaceutical industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in a step aimed at achieving one of the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to develop the biopharmaceutical industry sector and enhance national pharmaceutical security.

This initiative aligns with the broader context of the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum 2025, a renowned era that has significantly unfolded the relationship between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States. Marked by a strategic partnership across energy, aviation, healthcare, artificial intelligence, and space, this collaboration signals a transformative phase of global engagement—centered on knowledge exchange, technology localization, the creation of high-quality employment opportunities, and the advancement of a diversified, sustainable Saudi economy.

Mr. Nick Lagunowich, President of Emerging Markets at Pfizer, stressed that this partnership comes as part of the company's ongoing commitment to supporting health and industrial development in the Kingdom, saying: "We are proud to collaborate with Lifera in an important step towards exploring pharmaceutical localization opportunities in Saudi Arabia, as we believe that investing in local talent and transferring advanced technologies will contribute to enhancing the quality of healthcare as one of the pillars of the Kingdom's Vision 2030."

For his part, Dr. Mohamed Fawzy, Country Manager and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pfizer Saudi, explained that the MoU represents a new phase of pharmaceutical cooperation between the public and private sectors, adding: "Through this collaboration, Pfizer Saudi Arabia seeks to enhance pharmaceutical security, develop the pharmaceutical industry ecosystem in the Kingdom, and create added value through the localization of modern technologies and the transfer of global expertise to the local market."

This MoU comes within the framework of ongoing efforts to promote investment in local pharmaceutical research, development, and manufacturing, and to support partnerships that contribute to achieving sustainable development and diversifying the national economy through the localization of vital industries with a direct societal impact.

Lifera (a PIF-Company) is a biopharmaceutical company launched in 2023 dedicated to advancing Saudi Arabia’s biopharmaceutical sector and building national health resilience. Through its Lifera Biologics business unit, local manufacturing capacity is being developed for insulin and other peptides, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies and other biologics. Through its subsidiary, Lifera Omics, Lifera is investing in genetic testing and precision medicine to improve patient access to high quality genetic testing and to catalyse biotechnology R&D in Saudi Arabia. Lifera aims to localise the manufacturing of essential medicines and other advanced therapeutics, and to enable the achievement of goals in the National Biotechnology Strategy. Lifera will do this through partnerships and investments with leading international and Saudi companies to transfer global expertise and technology to Saudi Arabia. Lifera’s differentiated vision and mission, make it an ideal partner to build the biopharmaceutical sector in Saudi Arabia.

