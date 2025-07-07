PEUGEOT Middle East enters regional car subscription sector for the first time with a new pilot programme in partnership with Invygo and Yelo

PEUGEOT becomes the first Stellantis brand to be made available on a subscription platform in the region

Rollout begins in the UAE, with plans to expand across the GCC

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – PEUGEOT Middle East has partnered with Invygo and Yelo to pilot its first vehicle subscription service in the region, offering UAE customers access to its latest models through a flexible, digital-first experience.

This strategic collaboration represents a new phase in PEUGEOT’S regional mobility offering, focused on evolving how drivers experience its vehicles. PEUGEOT is the first Stellantis brand to be introduced under this new model, reflecting the marque’s alignment with lifestyle focused customers who value distinctive design, intuitive technology, and convenience.

The service is powered by Yelo’s operational lease model and integrated through Invygo’s subscription platform. For UAE customers, this initial deal means they can now drive a PEUGEOT with just a few taps on their phone with no paperwork, no long-term commitment, and no upfront costs. This modern mobility experience is designed for maximum convenience.

PEUGEOT’s urban agility, bold design, and focus on driving pleasure make it a natural fit for subscription models, especially for first-time drivers, young professionals, and digital-first users who want flexibility without compromising on quality.

Commenting on the agreement, Slaven Klarin Smiljanic, Group Managing Director, Stellantis Middle East, said: “This partnership reflects PEUGEOT Middle East’s and Stellantis’ ambition to shape new mobility experiences. PEUGEOT, with its distinctive character and driver-focused DNA, is the right brand to lead the way. The collaboration with Invygo and Yelo allows us to offer something new: a service that aligns with evolving customer expectations and is digital, flexible, and quality-led. This is the starting point for a wider journey across the GCC and with more Stellantis brands to come.”

Invygo, one of the region’s leading car subscription platforms, allows users to access, upgrade, or change cars via a fully digital process with no paperwork, no upfront costs, and complete transparency.

Eslam Hussein, Co-founder and CEO of Invygo, added: “This partnership with PEUGEOT Middle East and Stellantis marks a major milestone in our journey to redefine car ownership in the region. At Invygo, we’re committed to offering customers a flexible, digital-first alternative to traditional car buying. By working closely with global OEMs like Stellantis, we can accelerate access to innovative subscription models and make high quality vehicles more accessible than ever.”

For Yelo, this marks a significant milestone in the company’s fleet expansion strategy in the UAE, reinforcing its commitment to quality, innovation, and strong automotive partnerships. The newly acquired vehicles will be rented through Yelo’s operational lease model to Invygo, contributing to the diversification of its client portfolio.

Marwan Oklah, General Manager – UAE & Oman at Yelo, said “Yelo is a mobility brand, not a traditional company, with a focus on delivering smart, flexible mobility solutions. This collaboration reflects Yelo’s mission to elevate mobility offerings across the region by aligning with global automotive leaders like PEUGEOT Middle East and Stellantis and is indicative of our focus on building strong partnerships that elevate the standard of mobility in the region. By working with like-minded companies such as Invygo, we’re able to provide customers with more accessible and flexible vehicle solutions, while strengthening our service offering in the UAE.

“This initiative marks a major step forward for Yelo as we expand our strategic presence in the UAE, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and leadership in the regional mobility space.”

As the first Stellantis pilot of its kind in the region, this launch signals a broader shift in how the group approaches customer access. With PEUGEOT leading the way, the initiative lays the foundation for future subscription models across Stellantis brands and markets in the GCC.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates.

About PEUGEOT

PEUGEOT is an inventive premium generalist brand. The Power of ALLURE is its new promise, reflected in each of its models and services. Allure (attractive design), Emotion (instinctive driving pleasure) and Excellence (uncompromising quality and ease of use) are its values. PEUGEOT is presentin more than 1,570,000 customers in 130 countries over the past 9 years and the Brand sold more than 1,050,000 vehicles worldwide in 2022. By 2025, all its models, both passenger cars and commercial vehicles, will be electric. The PEUGEOT E-LION project is a 360° approach to achieving the Zero Carbon goal in 2038. The PEUGEOT 9X8 electrified Hypercar demonstrates the Brand's passion for motorsport and is entered in the World Endurance Championship (WEC), including the Le Mans 24 Hours.

About Invygo

Founded in 2019, invygo is the Middle East’s first and largest automotive subscription service. Available in KSA, UAE, and Qatar, invygo’s app-based service allows people to choose, drive, swap, and own cars at the tap of a button.

About Yelo

Yelo, an internationally recognized mobility provider with a strong operational footprint and a proven record of service excellence.

Since its establishment in 2000, Yelo has been positioned as a leading provider in the car rental and transportation sector. Headquartered in Riyadh, its services have been designed in alignment with the arousal of high-tech, paperless, and customer-centric services among GCC’s futuristic vision of leveraging innovation.

In the past 2 years, Yelo is expanding its operations in GCC, Europe, and North Africa regions to cover Saudi, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Switzerland, France, Egypt and Morocco to serve all its customers around the region with well-established expansion plan.

