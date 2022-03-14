Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Huawei, one of the world’s largest technology providers, is optimizing its travel and navigation experience with enhanced features on Petal Maps.

Following its rollout across the Middle East and Africa during the second quarter of 2021, the app is now available for users with a limited, weak, or non-existent internet signal, as they can download the maps of cities they wish to discover in advance and enjoy access regardless of their connectivity.

Fast and accurate updates in real-time and in multiple languages guarantee smooth sailing with no interruption from distracting ads as users explore surroundings on foot, on bike or by car with seamless transitions in any direction.

Accurate voice notification also helps users avoid getting lost or taking the wrong turn while pursuing the adventures of a lifetime. Through the “No internet. No problem” campaign, Petal Maps is now available online and offline to enhance users’ travel and navigation experiences seamlessly.

Petal Maps boosted the privacy and protection features to help users navigate and explore the world safely in an incognito mode. The app protects users’ information with end-to-end encryption capabilities that don’t save nor retain search and location history, allowing users to control how and where their data is stored.

Another essential feature of the app is its ability to offer daily maps experiences and recommendations, such as point display, HUD, weather updates, with faster and more accurate navigation. The comprehensive experience makes it easier and enjoyable for users to map a journey.

To download or learn more about Petal Maps, please visit: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C102457337