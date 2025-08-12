Permasteelisa Gartner Middle East - part of leading international façade specialist Permasteelisa Group and ALBADDAD Capital - have signed heads of terms setting out a strategic collaboration through a Joint Venture (JV) agreement.

Early plans will focus on establishing a specialist curtain wall production facility to collaborate on façade projects in the region, offering a major and exciting new resource for the construction industry in the Middle East.

The partnership will leverage Permasteelisa Gartner Middle East’s expertise in the design, delivery and installation of complex architectural façades in combination with ALBADDAD Capital’s world leading manufacturing capabilities and capacities.

At the heart of the JV sits a purpose-built production facility in Jebel Ali, Dubai, spanning a plot size of 44,749 sqm with an indoor built-up area of 20,000 sqm, dedicated to the fabrication of world-class curtain wall systems.

Mr. Lee Marks, Chief Operating Officer for Permasteelisa Group, comments on this strategically important announcement: “This partnership will have a notable impact on the way we deliver façade projects in the region, bringing together the long-established strengths of both our companies.

“We bring unparalleled expertise in the delivery of complex, high-performance façade engineering and design, which, coupled with ALBADDAD Capital's significant localised manufacturing capacity, regional market knowledge, and fast-track delivery capabilities creates a powerful player in the market.”

ALBADDAD Capital’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ihab Mouallem, adds: “This is an exciting development for the region, bringing together two of the best specialists in their respective fields to provide customers with something truly special and something we believe to be different to anything else the market has to offer.

“The partnership seeks to combine the very best of our two companies bringing decades of experience for the benefit of our JV customers in the future.”

Leading international façade specialist, Permasteelisa Group - began working in the Middle East in 2002. Since then it has completed over 50 giga projects, including many iconic buildings in UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Founded in 1971, ALBADDAD Capital has evolved from a local brand into a global leader, setting new industry standards in production capacity, stock availability, sustainability, and innovation.

This strategic collaboration reflects ALBADDAD Capital’s commitment to fast-track project execution and its ambition to expand into the industrial sector for glass and aluminum façade systems.



The facility marks Permasteelisa Group’s first joint venture project in the United Arab Emirates, with plans to expand into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, establishing a regional benchmark and a source of pride for the local industry.

The partnership will operate under a unified brand name, “ALBADDAD PERMASTEELISA”, adding a new dimension of strength and innovation to both companies in the fields of technology and architectural engineering.