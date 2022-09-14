Through strategically placed recycling collection points, PepsiCo and Prince Sultan University will join forces to create a zero-waste campus.

SAUDI ARABIA:– Today, PepsiCo, the leading food and beverage company in the region, and Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan University (PSU), signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to engage students in an experiential learning journey and help foster a circular economy in the Kingdom.

The MoU aims to strengthen efforts towards achieving a zero-waste future for the university campus, and challenges students to dig deeper into the issue of plastic waste and the benefits of a circular economy through academic research. It also encourages students to find solutions to common challenges, and work towards minimizing waste at the campus in ways that can be implemented at scale across universities.

Students will have access to guest lectures by senior PepsiCo leadership, aimed at nurturing an environment where they can gain practical knowledge of the subject. PepsiCo will also set up collection points to encourage students to recycle better, and eventually transform the University into a zero-waste campus.

Eugene Willemsen, Chief Executive Officer, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia, PepsiCo commented, “For over 65 years now, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been our home. We consider ourselves strategic partners in the realization of the Kingdom’s ‘Vision 2030’, rooted in sustainability. Guided by PepsiCo Positive (pep+), PepsiCo’s strategic end-to-end transformation for driving long-term sustainability; we are working towards building a circular and inclusive value chain globally. Through the partnership with Prince Sultan University, we are confident about translating our sustainability ambition into tangible action in Saudi Arabia, inspiring the youth to lead as ambassadors of sustainable living.”

Dr. Ahmed Yamani, President of Prince Sultan University said, “PSU is committed to applying the UN SDG 2030 in line with Saudi Vision 2030. Our partnership with PepsiCo demonstrates our continued commitment to work closely with industry and positively impact the community. PSU is truly proud to be directly linked to one of the milestone changes in the Higher Education System in this country, and that is the future of private higher education.”

Professor Mohammad Nurunnabi, the Director of Center for Sustainability and Climate (CSC), Aide to the President on Ranking and Internationalization, commented, “We are proud to partner with PepsiCo, a world-leading multi-national company, given their significant commitments on sustainability. This partnership aligns with our vision to provide the Middle East with quality education of the highest international standard, and our commitment to Saudi Vision 2030. We’re delighted to come together to provide tangible solutions to combat sustainability challenges.”

Across the MENA region, PepsiCo is accelerating its efforts towards a more sustainable food system, as it leads the evolution towards eco-conscious consumption in a circular economy. Last year, PepsiCo launched the “Food for Thought” platform which aims to democratize conversations about food security & sustainability by bringing together multiple stakeholders from across the food chain. The MoU with Prince Sultan University is one way PepsiCo is bringing this to life in Saudi Arabia.

Over the years, PepsiCo has worked closely with its bottling partners in Saudi Arabia to ensure that large amounts of plastic are diverted from landfills. PepsiCo and key partners including mass waste collector WASCO and environmental solution provider, Naqaa, have installed 16 smart, solar-powered sorting machines to collect and sort empty plastic bottles in Makkah, and placed 80 recycling stations at the race start in Jeddah of the Dakar Rally. In addition, PepsiCo has also signed an MOU with the National Waste Management Center (MWAN), launched community recycling projects and partnering with Diriyah Gate Authority (DGDA) to collect plastic, increase recycling rates and raise awareness. PepsiCo is also working closely across all of its events in the Kingdom to ensure they are zero-plastic waste events

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for the planet and the people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Prince Sultan University

Prince Sultan University (PSU) is the first private non-profit institution in Saudi Arabia. The Center for Sustainability and Climate (CSC) of Prince Sultan University is committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through effective institutional resources management, innovative teaching and learning, research, national and international partnerships, continuous studies, and outreach.

The mission is to support Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the PSU’s strategic directions, CSC transform commitments into action and build a decarbonized, more sustainable world, driving technological and economic transformations to realize sustainable competitive advantage. To coordinate, promote, and accelerate interdisciplinary research and training on sustainability and climate, and the role of humans in the environment. Prince Sultan University is the First Saudi University to Pledge Net Zero Carbon University by 2060. PSU Ranked 2nd in SDG 17 in Saudi Arabia according to THE Impact Ranking 2022 on SDG.